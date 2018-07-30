TshisaLIVE

Vetkoek & Mahoota defend Robbie Malinga Jnr

30 July 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Mahoota says kids will be kids and like to play.
Vetkoek and Mahoota have defended Robbie Malinga from criticism about his flashy lifestyle, telling the haters to let him enjoy his life.

Robbie, otherwise known as Rob Marley or Mr "It's too much", caused a stir on social media earlier this year when he took over his father's Instagram page and filled it with pictures of luxury cars and expensive clothing. He was criticised by some for his "disrespecting" his father's legacy by showing off his flashy lifestyle.

But speaking on Trending SA this week, music duo Vetkoek and Mahoota said Robbie was just having a little bit of fun and his haters should relax.

"He is a boy. He is having fun. Let him be. Let him enjoy his life. Rob, my boy, rock on," said Mahoota.

"At the end of the day, while you are growing up, you want to do stuff. Let him play," added Vetkoek.

Mahoota said society often doesn't allow kids to be kids.

As veterans in the music industry, Vetkoek and Mahoota shared many moments with the late producer and revealed that they even recorded a song with him before his death last year. Sadly the song went "missing" and they have had to record a similar song with Heavy K and Sjava.

Meanwhile, Robbie Malinga returned to social media this week after a brief break to focus on school and other activities. 

I don’t speak Italian🇮🇹🇮🇹 , but I do speak MOSCHINO!!🐼

A post shared by ROBBIE MALINGA JNR (@robbiemalinga) on

Speaking to Drum earlier this month Ann Malinga said she was tired of being bashed by her son's haters and said it wasn't a big deal that her son had taken over his dad's account.

"I didn't allow him to take over anything - he's the one that opened the Instagram account for his dad and he's been running that account for long as I remember."

