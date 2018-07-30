Zahara recovering after stabbing: I’ve never been so scared

Musician Zahara was left shaken and scared for her life after being stabbed in an attempted robbery last week.

Zahara told TshisaLIVE that she had to postpone a scheduled performance in the UK last week after being attacked by two men she had offered food and money too.

She said that she often gave away food and money to job seekers at a shopping centre in Strubens Valley, Johannesburg but was surprised last Tuesday when her attempt to give back turned violent and she was stabbed in the arm.

"I reached out to give this group of men money when one grabbed my arm. I was so confused. I thought it was just a fan getting excited. But then another one reached in the car to try open door. I tried kicking him and fighting him off and that was when he stabbed my arm."