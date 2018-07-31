Can someone please find Brutus? The Queen leaves Twitter in shambles

Living in Mzansi isn't easy, guys. If we're not freezing our butts off in this weather or paying half our wages for petrol and transport, we have The Queen giving us chest pains.

A new season of the popular soapie, which aired on Monday night had fans on the edge of their seats. The big question was which character would survive after a massive explosion at Shaka and Mmabatho's wedding on Friday?

Well, the good news is Petronella made it...with her wig (partly) intact.