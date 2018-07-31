Can someone please find Brutus? The Queen leaves Twitter in shambles
A new season but we still get the old drama.
Living in Mzansi isn't easy, guys. If we're not freezing our butts off in this weather or paying half our wages for petrol and transport, we have The Queen giving us chest pains.
A new season of the popular soapie, which aired on Monday night had fans on the edge of their seats. The big question was which character would survive after a massive explosion at Shaka and Mmabatho's wedding on Friday?
Well, the good news is Petronella made it...with her wig (partly) intact.
This Our Petronella deserves Best actress I tell you #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eRBzkMqFzQ— Reatile Sej (@reatile_sej) July 30, 2018
But the internet was a little confused over where she learnt to swim so well.
Petronella Has No Pool At Home But She Made It Out Alive.. Rich Kid Gift Can Swim But Phume E Dead..😂😂 Life Mara.. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/KmAb61rM56— uBaba Ka Kuyenzeka (@SimoWangempela) July 30, 2018
I just hope Petronella can swim #TheQueenMzansi 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UorWRrhkYP— Asande (@pride_asande) July 27, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Petronella Is Life Shame...Yhoo pic.twitter.com/pgYXBzNkYW— Ntando N* Nene (@Ntando_Nene) July 30, 2018
The biggest shock by far was that Brutus (played by Themba Ndaba) was missing. As in no one can find him!
Even Twitter detectives couldn't come up with ideas of where he might be, but that didn't stop tweeps from having a meltdown in protest.
MISSING PERSON ALERT!..HELP! Lol#thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/3tt7xy1pZI— Gladson S. Sibiya (@gladsonSiyaSnr) July 30, 2018
¤ Missing Person ¤— thedorminant (@SPEEDY0558) July 31, 2018
Name : Brutus Shakespeare Mkhathini Hlase Bhovungane
Last Seen attending his niece's wedding and the boat exploded pic.twitter.com/qNjJvAxx94
#TheQueenMzansi#brutus maar .... Tomorrow am actually going to search for him ..am taking off from work I can't do it @Connie_Ferguson and @Shona_Ferguson ..... pic.twitter.com/LawaKbEVVf— Clifford macteez Phihlela (@CPhihlela) July 30, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi good morning twitterville. i found this earlier today in sebokeng and that could only mean one thing, brutus is still alive, he might be ko busy corner.🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/iEgv9NAQmO— youknowmyname (@UserNameBlank4) July 31, 2018
We got serious problems right now; we need to find Brutus #TheQueenMzansi https://t.co/wfqWQAWq32— Zan-D (@DjZanD) July 31, 2018
Dear writers of The Queen: We are not moving until he is found....or else.
#TheQueenMzansi I will wait here till you find Uncle Shakespeare Brutus, I'm sorry I'm unable to can pic.twitter.com/I48je7uyfU— Siphephelo (@Siphe_Mphazima) July 31, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Lerato motsholane (@Olerato_G_Matsh) July 31, 2018
Waking up hoping that Babo'mncane is back....Still No sign of him#BringBackBrutus pic.twitter.com/uu8NCumcDF
@Shona_Ferguson make sure you find Brutus otherwise the whole nation is gonna boycott #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/FuFx627L1X— King David Dashe (@SirDavid_Dashe) July 31, 2018
If Brutus dies nakuthi shu nge ratings #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3PkAyH53p4— Tsuli (@Tsuli007) July 31, 2018
If They Say He's Dead Fokof The Queen Ayiyekwe#Brutus#TheQueen👑 pic.twitter.com/SHNz8zKlAh— KhwezeLihlerh Shezi SA (@KLihlerh) July 30, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi and @DStv you have until 21:30 today to find Brutus, or else we reversing those debit orders— Stan Mabadi (@StanMabadi) July 31, 2018
We must find him with the firewater.
Praying Brutus comes back with a bottle of Walker in his hand pic.twitter.com/ebhiXZqCHi— Tebogo🦋🌈 (@Moloko_Aggie) July 31, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I can bet Brutus will come up holding a beer... pic.twitter.com/pv05l2qQKS— TMenzisi (@trevormenzisi) July 31, 2018
They are out there thinking Uncle Brutus is missing kante ena he is looking for his bottle of expensive whiskey lost during explosion. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/msdNifvR9q— Thapelo Molatlhegi (@ThapeloMolatlh1) July 31, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Nzuzo_Leon (@checkmate_mc) July 31, 2018
Yall stressing over Brutus Shakespeare. He is probably chilling somewhere with a glass of Hennessey. pic.twitter.com/exDg8nq9Uu