Can someone please find Brutus? The Queen leaves Twitter in shambles

A new season but we still get the old drama.

31 July 2018 - 10:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Themba Ndaba plays the role of Brutus on 'The Queen'.
Themba Ndaba plays the role of Brutus on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via Twitter/Ferguson Films

Living in Mzansi isn't easy, guys. If we're not freezing our butts off in this weather or paying half our wages for petrol and transport, we have The Queen giving us chest pains.

A new season of the popular soapie, which aired on Monday night had fans on the edge of their seats. The big question was which character would survive after a massive explosion at Shaka and Mmabatho's wedding on Friday?

Well, the good news is Petronella made it...with her wig (partly) intact.

But the internet was a little confused over where she learnt to swim so well.

The biggest shock by far was that Brutus (played by Themba Ndaba) was missing. As in no one can find him! 

Even Twitter detectives couldn't come up with ideas of where he might be, but that didn't stop tweeps from having a meltdown in protest.

Dear writers of The Queen: We are not moving until he is found....or else.

We must find him with the firewater.

TshisaLIVE
