Cassper's sabotaging himself? This is what he has to say about that

Cassper Nyovest doesn't have time to entertain claims that his career is about to go into freefall and has even tried to "break the curse" that haters wanna put on him.

Tsibipians were losing their minds online this week when a Twitter user predicted a "Nonhle Thema ending" for his alleged diva tendencies.

This was followed up by another user telling their followers that Cassper was sabotaging himself like Nonhle did before she left the industry.