IN MEMES | The acting is great but Twitter's ready for a Lockdown soundtrack now
Because... that Mama ka Bafana song goes in each time...
The way Lockdown leaves Twitter in their feels each week, viewers are convinced Mandla M and his team are trying to increase their blood pressure.
There is so much drama, so much suspense and too much death packed into 30 minutes of the drama series and tweeps can't even keep track anymore.
Like, last night's episode had tweeps losing their minds when they found out that Tyson was back but even more evil than they thought, and that Monde would never get her happy ending after her bae was killed.
It was too much for them to handle and it didn't help that the background songs tugged at their heartstrings too.
P.S. Twitter is totes ready for the official soundtrack of Lockdown season three to be released.
If Lockdown continues down this road, we will all need counseling when this season ends.
Damn now they gon blame sibanyoni's murder and the kid's murder on Monde #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/UPa1KlPfWx— BecauseTeekayIsPretty (@Tumikay_) July 30, 2018
#LockdownMzansi ALWAYS does this to me... Maigot! Shook! pic.twitter.com/dAPX8PqGZs— Ri_novated (@Ri_vamped92) July 30, 2018
#Lockdownmzansi Akhant pic.twitter.com/pi3Lc1ogVq— Brian Lebogang Maaga 🌈 (@maagarash) July 30, 2018
Yoh Monde is still yet to get tortured 😩😩😩😩😩😩 #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/7juzq942wW— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) July 30, 2018
In my mind I had a perfect future for Monde and Banda 😭 They were married with 2 kids and a dog. They both had matching Lamborghinis 😭 Mara ukufa! #lockdown #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/xrU5ZvudnV— ChosenVessel (@CMtuane) July 30, 2018
Me as soon as I hear "Weh mama ka Bafana...":#LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/0UNir4whEc— Muscle Man (@thenotoriousgao) July 30, 2018
But guys #LockdownMzansi deserves to play for an hour #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/b8h5JZcfTL— Zandi❤ (@MaZee_Gongo) July 30, 2018
#LockdownMzansi— 28 July🎊 (@OlwethuMakopeni) July 30, 2018
I feel like Tyson is going to murder this family pic.twitter.com/R7FFUQVqmj
Eish that mama ka Bafana 🤧 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/pECed2bqhR— Michelle (@simply_gugs) July 30, 2018
I rate #lockdown 10/10 🔥🔥🔥 The Best Series I've ever watched!!!! #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/oLvgJzlHhp— Abutii Comedy🌍🎲 (@MziziMagesh) July 30, 2018