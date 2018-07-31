TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | The acting is great but Twitter's ready for a Lockdown soundtrack now

Because... that Mama ka Bafana song goes in each time...

31 July 2018 - 10:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
Monde (played by Zola Nombona) is going through the most in Lockdown.
The way Lockdown leaves Twitter in their feels each week, viewers are convinced Mandla M and his team are trying to increase their blood pressure. 

There is so much drama, so much suspense and too much death packed into 30 minutes of the drama series and tweeps can't even keep track anymore.

Like, last night's episode had tweeps losing their minds when they found out that Tyson was back but even more evil than they thought, and that Monde would never get her happy ending after her bae was killed.

It was too much for them to handle and it didn't help that the background songs tugged at their heartstrings too.

P.S. Twitter is totes ready for the official soundtrack of Lockdown season three to be released.

If Lockdown continues down this road, we will all need counseling when this season ends. 

