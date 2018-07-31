IN MEMES | The Magongwa's joyful days are numbered
Skeem Saam viewers have watched helplessly as Magongwa stole Mma Thobakgale's job from right under her nose, with Celia's help of course.
But now their plan is about to come tumbling down and Twitter is ready.
Magongwa and Celia have rejoiced in the misery of others and their greed has blinded them to how much they have hurt people around them all in the name of power and money.
Thanks to Magongwa Mma Thobakgale was thrown under the bus, Meneer Manaka lost his friendship and was accused of not being trustworthy.
All this, so Magongwa could emerge as a hero and get the principal's job.
However, all their schemes are catching up with them and on Monday's episode Magongwa's tongue slipped and he confessed to playing a part in getting Mma Thobakgale fired.
He didn't even realise what he did, so he has no idea what trouble he is in.
Meanwhile, Twitter was getting really tired of the evil pair anyway and they are ready for judgement day to arrive.
#SkeemSaam Celia and Meneer are doing the most 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nYGWJj1iXP— NewLife🌹❤ (@Lanyoni_) July 30, 2018
I can't wait for when Mantuli hears what Alfred and Celia did... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4b3Jx1kit2— Connie🇿🇦🇲🇿🇿🇦 (@Connie4Greatnes) July 30, 2018
#SkeemSaam Being broke has changed Celia . Greed . pic.twitter.com/x7L5DF7M27— #SanctuaryLove 🐝🌻 (@AyandaJackZA) July 30, 2018
Principal Thobakgale looking at Alfred Magongwa like... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/z2xjHkZL0U— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) July 30, 2018
Meanwhile Nora is sucking Biggy dry and Twitter can't even do anything about it.
Well... except have a meme fest about it of course!
#SkeemSaam heeeeeelllllaaaaaaaang Nora! Tjrrrrrr wa ntena pic.twitter.com/qrS9dWZn7n— Witnes Chauke (@WitnesC) July 30, 2018
#SkeemSaam Don't stop me wanna hit Nora with this brick pic.twitter.com/Qd8hj88Ew0— Tebogo Trukfit (@TebogoTrukfit) July 30, 2018
#SkeemSaam Who Wrote This Shit?? Ai This Nora Character 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/SmwevUnE0p— 🔥Lerato Morajane🔥 (@BushyBrows6) July 30, 2018
Nora need to go back where ever she comes from #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/j3xprRTjyv— Mpilo (@mpilonhleamanda) July 30, 2018