TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | The Magongwa's joyful days are numbered

31 July 2018 - 12:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Magongwa doesn't even realise he confessed to stealing the principal's job in front of the principal.
Magongwa doesn't even realise he confessed to stealing the principal's job in front of the principal.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam viewers have watched helplessly as Magongwa stole Mma Thobakgale's job from right under her nose, with Celia's help of course. 

But now their plan is about to come tumbling down and Twitter is ready.

Magongwa and Celia have rejoiced in the misery of others and their greed has blinded them to how much they have hurt people around them all in the name of power and money.

Thanks to Magongwa Mma Thobakgale was thrown under the bus, Meneer Manaka lost his friendship and was accused of not being trustworthy.

All this, so Magongwa could emerge as a hero and get the principal's job.

However, all their schemes are catching up with them and on Monday's episode Magongwa's tongue slipped and he confessed to playing a part in getting Mma Thobakgale fired.

He didn't even realise what he did, so he has no idea what trouble he is in.

Meanwhile, Twitter was getting really tired of the evil pair anyway and they are ready for judgement day to arrive.

Meanwhile Nora is sucking Biggy dry and Twitter can't even do anything about it.

Well... except have a meme fest about it of course!

Skeem Saam’s Glenda: Talent won’t get you as far as you think in this industry

Listen up, sis has got the secret sauce to success.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zahara recovering after stabbing: I’ve never been so scared

"I tried kicking him and fighting him off and that was when he stabbed my arm," said Zahara.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Robbie Malinga Jnr on the hate & losing his dad

Here's the Robbie Malinga Jnr you might not know.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Uzalo's Nocxy Mabika has her eye on Hollywood (and maybe love) after big win

"At no point did I doubt myself. Even today, I don't doubt that I will get to the level that I want to reach. That Hollywood level."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well TshisaLIVE
  2. READ | Connie Ferguson's emotional tribute to her mamma TshisaLIVE
  3. Nasty C apologises to fan for 'suck a d**k' comment TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Cassper's serious about beating the winter bulge TshisaLIVE
  5. Happiness is: Ruling his own life & making guap - AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X