Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab
Khanyi Mbau found herself the butt of social media jokes on Monday but has hit back at the shade thrown her way for a jab at Cardi B.
The trouble started when Cardi B took to Twitter to post a picture of her and hubby Offset's matching Lamborghinis. Khanyi Mbau thought it was the perfect opportunity to take a friendly jab at the US star and responded to the post with the cheeky caption: "Should I tell her?"
Most fans assumed that Khanyi was talking about that time she and businessman Mandla Mthembu used to be the main attraction on the Joburg streets with their matching yellow Lambos.
And while some saw the joke, others dragged her for "shading" Cardi and claimed that Cardi had bought her cars while Khanyi was just renting.
Tell her what exactly because they bought them Cash whilst you on the hand was paying 25k a day for rental? pic.twitter.com/Hlr5AfjTfc— Ntsako⚠ (@HuUpu_) July 30, 2018
Do you still have your Lamborghini by the way sis??? pic.twitter.com/Kw0nKNNfnC— #sanctuarylove /out now 💃 (@lethabontswane) July 30, 2018
Nothing to tell because she bought it pic.twitter.com/F7ZXluiEtX— IG: m_masentle 🌈 (@bbm_masentle) July 30, 2018
Khanyi didn't respond to the haters on social media but told TshisaLIVE that Mzansi really doesn't know her.
"Clearly South Africa still does not know who Khanyi Mbau is! I do whatever I want, forget what their opinions are. Fact is the history I made resides in their memories. They all carry a part of me, whether they like it or not!"
She said that people needed to chill.
"As a society we must learn to live, learn and laugh while we grow. It's not that deep EAZE!"