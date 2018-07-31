Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab

Khanyi didn't respond to the haters on social media but told TshisaLIVE that Mzansi really doesn't know her.

"Clearly South Africa still does not know who Khanyi Mbau is! I do whatever I want, forget what their opinions are. Fact is the history I made resides in their memories. They all carry a part of me, whether they like it or not!"

She said that people needed to chill.

"As a society we must learn to live, learn and laugh while we grow. It's not that deep EAZE!"