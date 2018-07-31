TshisaLIVE

Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab

31 July 2018 - 12:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans came for Khanyi after her comment.
Fans came for Khanyi after her comment.
Image: Via Khanyi Mbau's Instagram

Khanyi Mbau found herself the butt of social media jokes on Monday but has hit back at the shade thrown her way for a jab at Cardi B.

The trouble started when Cardi B took to Twitter to post a picture of her and hubby Offset's matching Lamborghinis. Khanyi Mbau thought it was the perfect opportunity to take a friendly jab at the US star and responded to the post with the cheeky caption: "Should I tell her?"

Most fans assumed that Khanyi was talking about that time she and businessman Mandla Mthembu used to be the main attraction on the Joburg streets with their matching yellow Lambos.

And while some saw the joke, others dragged her for "shading" Cardi and claimed that Cardi had bought her cars while Khanyi was just renting.

Khanyi didn't respond to the haters on social media but told TshisaLIVE that Mzansi really doesn't know her.

"Clearly South Africa still does not know who Khanyi Mbau is! I do whatever I want, forget what their opinions are. Fact is the history I made resides in their memories. They all carry a part of me, whether they like it or not!"

She said that people needed to chill.

"As a society we must learn to live, learn and laugh while we grow. It's not that deep EAZE!"





