Municipality clears the air on that R56-million Fill Up Moses Mabhida rumour

31 July 2018 - 13:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fans of Cassper's #FillUp have been concerned about #FillUpMosesMabhida.
Image: Via Instagram/CassperNyovest

eThekwini Municipality has come out to clear the air on social media claims that they are funding Cassper Nyovest's supposed R56-million #FillUpMosesMabhida stadium concert.

This after some Twitter accounts alleged that the municipality would be pouring all that guap into a rap concert. They were also attacking the municipality for not using money wisely.

"ethekwini Municipality notes with concerns the fabricated news circulating on social media platforms with regards to the funding of Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert,  organised by a recording artist Cassper Nyovest for R56-million. It is is due to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in December 2018," the statement read.

The earlier tweets about the alleged funding sent tweeps into a frenzy. While Cassper did not directly address the speculation, he did post a tweet about lies and asked why  "lies spread faster than the truth".

While some folks were worried that Cassper's budget would be that high, they  quickly dismissed the social media claims. (See, Mufasa's fans don't fall for fake news)

And then the was an official response.

The city dismissed the social media posts as fabricated news.

"It should be noted that the city continues to engage with various event organizers to identify leveraging opportunities to market the destination through hosting key events."

The municipality confirmed that there were ongoing talks with Cassper and his event organisers with regard to the concert. The city also said that events hosted in the city were "part of the city’s visitor strategy to market the destination by identifying leveraging opportunities to promote the destination."

Cassper's management had not responded to enquiries from TshisaLIVE at the time of publishing this article.

