Municipality clears the air on that R56-million Fill Up Moses Mabhida rumour

eThekwini Municipality has come out to clear the air on social media claims that they are funding Cassper Nyovest's supposed R56-million #FillUpMosesMabhida stadium concert.

This after some Twitter accounts alleged that the municipality would be pouring all that guap into a rap concert. They were also attacking the municipality for not using money wisely.

"ethekwini Municipality notes with concerns the fabricated news circulating on social media platforms with regards to the funding of Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert, organised by a recording artist Cassper Nyovest for R56-million. It is is due to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in December 2018," the statement read.

The earlier tweets about the alleged funding sent tweeps into a frenzy. While Cassper did not directly address the speculation, he did post a tweet about lies and asked why "lies spread faster than the truth".