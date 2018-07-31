TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee escapes unharmed from Kimberley protests

31 July 2018 - 14:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee had to stop his performance in Kimberley afer protestors clashed with police nearby.
Prince Kaybee had to stop his performance in Kimberley afer protestors clashed with police nearby.
Image: Via Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee has been left shaken after his gig in Kimberley was halted over the weekend because of clashes between protestors and police in the area.

The area has been rocked by protests over the last few days and the musician was caught in the middle of the action this past weekend when chaos erupted at his show at Motswako Car Wash & Chesa Nyama.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the venue's owner, Pogisho Mompati, said a nearby clash between stone-throwing protestors and police led to chaos at the car wash and tear gas filling the air.

"Protestors were running past the car wash while Kaybee was performing. The police  shot rubber bullets and tear gas in the air and was moving towards the venue. So there was chaos."

Pogisho said security quickly whisked Prince Kaybee off stage as the chaos erupted but there was no damage to any cars or property.

"He was not hurt. He was just a bit shaken but fine. We secured the whole area."

Prince Kaybee was not available to comment and his management failed to respond to enquires from TshisaLIVE by the time of publishing this article. 

However, the star did take to social media to thank his team for helping him during the incident.

Protestors have been calling for officials from the Sol Plaatje municipality to step down and for an end to electricity tariff increases.

“There have been disruptions in some areas such as Galeshewe where residents were not allowed to come out of the area but there have been no major incidents reported‚” Police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien told TimesLIVE.

Social media messages had reportedly been circulating‚ warning locals to refrain from going to work or send their children to school. Several schools in the area are reportedly shut with learners being sent back home.

Sjava apologises for 'stampede' at recent event

Sjava has asked fans not to hurt each other.
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

Stampede causes chaos at Distruction Boyz homecoming gig

A homecoming show to celebrate Omunye phezu komunye hitmakers Distruction Boyz was rocked by violence and a stampede this past weekend in KwaMashu, ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

'All I could do was scream' - Scandal! actress held up in house robbery

Marjorie Langa says she thinks that she will have to go for counselling following the incident.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well TshisaLIVE
  2. READ | Connie Ferguson's emotional tribute to her mamma TshisaLIVE
  3. Nasty C apologises to fan for 'suck a d**k' comment TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Cassper's serious about beating the winter bulge TshisaLIVE
  5. Happiness is: Ruling his own life & making guap - AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X