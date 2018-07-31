Prince Kaybee escapes unharmed from Kimberley protests

Prince Kaybee has been left shaken after his gig in Kimberley was halted over the weekend because of clashes between protestors and police in the area.

The area has been rocked by protests over the last few days and the musician was caught in the middle of the action this past weekend when chaos erupted at his show at Motswako Car Wash & Chesa Nyama.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the venue's owner, Pogisho Mompati, said a nearby clash between stone-throwing protestors and police led to chaos at the car wash and tear gas filling the air.

"Protestors were running past the car wash while Kaybee was performing. The police shot rubber bullets and tear gas in the air and was moving towards the venue. So there was chaos."