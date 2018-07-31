Robbie Malinga Jnr on the hate & losing his dad

It's only been seven months since music producer Robbie Malinga died and his son Robbie Malinga Jnr says he still often breaks down with grief over the loss of his "hero".

Walking into the TshisaLIVE offices dressed in expensive clothing, jewelry and custom shades, Robbie Malinga Jnr looks calm and more mature than most of his 17-year-old peers.

He sits down for our interview and immediately seems comfortable with opening up about his late father, lifestyle and mercurial rise to fame.

And while he seems in control when the cameras are on, Robbie Malinga Jnr says it is a different story when he is alone and missing his dad.

"It's been hard. I feel like I was very close to my dad. We were like twins and wherever he went, I would go with him. We were so close and now that he is gone the process of adjusting to everything is tough. The way I deal with it is to cry, mostly I cry. I also get really sad but being with my family helps me. My father taught me to stick close to my family in such moments. I am still healing and in time I will get there."