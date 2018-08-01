From depression to hope, Dr Tumi shares his Wafika story to help others

Dr Tumi's latest testimony about hopelessness and depression has sparked conversation about the topic and has seen the singer open up about his personal struggle.

The gospel singer recently released his latest song Wafika, which was coupled with an intimate testimony about how finding Jesus saved his life, literally.

"When I started writing the song, the idea was to really inspire a conversation around what God has done in our lives. I thought of my story, that point in my life where I was at my lowest, thinking that life was a struggle. I had that turn-around moment when Christ walked into my life," Dr Tumi told TshisaLIVE.

Dr Tumi tried to explain his state of mind at the time.

"I think I looked at my life and I didn't even understand what my purpose was? Why I was alive and what the fuss was really all about. It was overwhelming for me to think, 'I just exist'. I was just going through the motions everyday and that got me really depressed over a good couple of months, I just didn't find any meaning to life at all."

Dr Tumi explained that as a PK, he grew up in the church and by default was expected to know Christ and to be figuring out this life thing.

However, life got increasingly difficult for the singer, who explained that he found himself sinking deeper into a state of hopelessness and even thought of taking his own life.