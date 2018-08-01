IN MEMES | Skeem Saam’s Big Boy is a mashonisa
Yoh! But Skeem Saam's Big Boy's life is a rollercoaster, hey?! One moment he is the bank for amaslay gogos and the next he is the town's mashonisa.
Big Boy is swimming in money like he's at the public pool in summer and decided to get into the money lending business.
Nora should have been the one to sit him down and give him some advice but she was too busy living her best life. So, Big Boy pushed ahead with his crazy plan.
Ai. The Twitter streets were never ready and had all the memes ready.
Big Boy the loan shark... Bo Nora ba diriša bo Big Boy melato#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yB3o9QJC6T— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) July 31, 2018
#SkeemSaam Big Boy is gonna lend the whole of Turflop some money pic.twitter.com/8sdzl6RGeJ— Tebogo Trukfit (@TebogoTrukfit) July 31, 2018
Hey wena Big Boy 😠😠 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/BtYfXPWLyR— Tebogo Trukfit (@TebogoTrukfit) July 31, 2018
Seems like Big Boy makes more money than Meneer Magongwa!! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/RM7M8Tzhq6— Mavinola (@mavinola) July 31, 2018
Big boy is a businessman 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, he's now a loan shark😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I'm inspired #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GHHrjEHUDl— Mushavhi (@Raphaell_D) July 31, 2018
This Mashonisa business of Big boy won't end well #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DsfUD4rRPQ— Mushavhi (@Raphaell_D) July 31, 2018
😂😂😂 when Big Boy wants his money back 😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/tyHZJvXMn1— 🌻livelaughlove🌻 (@hey_phiwe) July 31, 2018
But, eish, being a mashonisa is not easy and soon the streets were predicting tears for the grootman if Dragon found out about his side hustle.
Big boy ke setlatla dragon is going to murder him#skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/fQn7UVJKO2— Bongiwe (@Bongiwe14605580) July 31, 2018
Dragon will be coming for big boy like👇👇👇 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8w9fSwSjUB— 🎇🎇Supernova🎆🎆 (@_iamPhilley_) July 31, 2018
So big boy is loan shark now he is not afraid of dragon 🐉🐉🐉 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GvmOt2KPa4— Mpilo (@mpilonhleamanda) July 31, 2018