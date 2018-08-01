IN MEMES | Skeem Saam’s Big Boy is a mashonisa

Yoh! But Skeem Saam's Big Boy's life is a rollercoaster, hey?! One moment he is the bank for amaslay gogos and the next he is the town's mashonisa.

Big Boy is swimming in money like he's at the public pool in summer and decided to get into the money lending business.

Nora should have been the one to sit him down and give him some advice but she was too busy living her best life. So, Big Boy pushed ahead with his crazy plan.

Ai. The Twitter streets were never ready and had all the memes ready.