IN MEMES | Twitter thinks Project Runway's judges aren't doing justice to their jobs

Twitter would like to officially step in for Project Runway judges, after Tuesday night's episode of the reality show left them feeling like the judges aren't doing their jobs properly.

The more viewers tune in to witness the creativity and fashion greatness being showcased on the Mzansi version of the show, the more they feel like they are getting the hang of this fashion thing. And last night's winner was not the one according to them.

The challenge was to create an amazing outfit that King Tha aka Thandiswa Mazwai could rock. Now, anybody who is anybody knows that King Tha has a very unique style and they knew the minute she stepped onto the platform that the bar was very high.

The designers embraced the challenge and pulled out all the stops. Their creations were impressive but when it came down to it, there could only be one winner and Twitter felt that the judges chose wrong!

Tweeps expressed their disapproval with memes.