TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter thinks Project Runway's judges aren't doing justice to their jobs

01 August 2018 - 10:58 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago is the host of Project Runway SA.
Lerato Kganyago is the host of Project Runway SA.
Image: Via Instagram/LeratoKganyago

Twitter would like to officially step in for Project Runway judges, after Tuesday night's episode of the reality show left them feeling like the judges aren't doing their jobs properly.

The more viewers tune in to witness the creativity and fashion greatness being showcased on the Mzansi version of the show, the more they feel like they are getting the hang of this fashion thing.  And last night's winner was not the one according to them.

The challenge was to create an amazing outfit that King Tha aka Thandiswa Mazwai could rock. Now, anybody who is anybody knows that King Tha has a very unique style and they knew the minute she stepped onto the platform that the bar was very high.

The designers embraced the challenge and pulled out all the stops. Their creations were impressive but when it came down to it, there could only be one winner and Twitter felt that the judges chose wrong!

Tweeps expressed their disapproval with memes.

On demand! | Zodwa explains how she brings the FIRE to every gig 24/7

"How could I get tired? I party for a living but I know that my body deserves the rest so when I can, I give it as much rest as I can," Zodwa Wabantu ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH | Shots fired! Robbie Malinga Jnr responds to your shade

Maybe those DMs paid off for some of yáll.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab

Sit down, Cardi. Mzansi has their own Lambo queen.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Prince Kaybee escapes unharmed from Kimberley protests

The musician's show was halted because of clashes between protestors and police.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Does age really matter? OPW couple have the Twitter streets all messed up TshisaLIVE
  2. Zahara recovering after stabbing: I’ve never been so scared TshisaLIVE
  3. Praise guard! Ma Ribs has people in stitches on Idols SA TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well TshisaLIVE
  5. READ | Connie Ferguson's emotional tribute to her mamma TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X