IN MEMES | Twitter thinks Project Runway's judges aren't doing justice to their jobs
Twitter would like to officially step in for Project Runway judges, after Tuesday night's episode of the reality show left them feeling like the judges aren't doing their jobs properly.
The more viewers tune in to witness the creativity and fashion greatness being showcased on the Mzansi version of the show, the more they feel like they are getting the hang of this fashion thing. And last night's winner was not the one according to them.
The challenge was to create an amazing outfit that King Tha aka Thandiswa Mazwai could rock. Now, anybody who is anybody knows that King Tha has a very unique style and they knew the minute she stepped onto the platform that the bar was very high.
The designers embraced the challenge and pulled out all the stops. Their creations were impressive but when it came down to it, there could only be one winner and Twitter felt that the judges chose wrong!
Tweeps expressed their disapproval with memes.
Judges at it again... that was Sandile’s win guys aowa!☹️ #ProjectRunwaySA— Tabouji🇿🇦 (@Snothando_Mthi) July 31, 2018
I was asked to design a garment for a fashion and musical GOD, and I did JUST that. This challenge was too close to my heart, and I bare it through this piece of me. @ProjectRunwaySA #ProjectRunwaySA @thandiswamazwai Challenge. #ThongoLamVuma Camagu! pic.twitter.com/VRKtGOeGRa— Sandile mlambo (@sandilerunway) August 1, 2018
You don't know Thandiswa— IamBongiBMbele (@BongiBMbele) July 31, 2018
Are you sure you're from South Africa? 😂 #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/ZK1gBwgSKx
#ProjectRunwaySA judges ... haai shem. You ruining the show. Second time now that the choice of the winning garment has been questionable— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 31, 2018
How can you look at the LEFT dress and think its better than the RIGHT one? C'mon!!! pic.twitter.com/jXYL6XYP3n
Not so sure who'll get it right today...Thandiswa's outfits are one of a kind. #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/Odb41Nb988— Gentle Brother 👟 (@AlathaMseti) July 31, 2018
I don't see @thandiswamazwai in this #ProjectRunwaySA but ke Asazi😕 pic.twitter.com/qb47ckD1pk— CosmoxNomzamo (@MakeUpByShirzz) August 1, 2018
I was so upset with this one. This was the second week. Last week it was Gift again when Stephen and the Indian guy clearly had better dress. 3 weeks of rubbish. #ProjectRunwaySA https://t.co/7C53o0uXNR— Nan Sishange (@NanSishange) August 1, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA Jaime looking at Thandiswa like pic.twitter.com/dpkNwL9kS4— Njabulo (@njabuloc) July 31, 2018
I’m thoroughly disappointed by the judges. They are not creatives. They just follow what the first person says. It’s gonna get really stale really quick. It’s even gonna demotivate the contestants. I’m still shocked he won last week and Steve didn’t win. This week was Sandile— Kaizer Lesego Maloka (@advMaloka) July 31, 2018
Can we see Thandiswa in Gift's design @ProjectRunwaySA #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/y05tTAVlJb— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) July 31, 2018