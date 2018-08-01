Issa no from Mzansi | Five hilarious reactions to RiRi's 'razor thin' eyebrows
Rihanna is a great woman guys.. a trendsetter, fashion icon and everything else in between but those razor thin eyebrows she's rocking on the cover of Vogue are wrong on so many levels. Also some women in Mzansi did it first!
If you're black and have been keeping up with the brow trends over the past decade or so, then you'll know that once upon a time, women used to rock eyebrows looking like RiRi's on the magazine cover.
We know sis always pushes the boundaries. We know she sets the trends and usually doesn't follow them but wow... as South Africans we would respectfully want to skip those eyebrows.
Not because they are a new phenomenon but because they already an ongoing issue fam.
The only great thing about RiRi's cover for most tweeps was that they felt the trend actually began in Mzansi and now the international audience was lapping it up thanks to RiRi and Vogue.
They said Mzansi women did it first. Even though Mzansi isn't wild about those eyebrows, when something is yours fam... it is yours.
The memes came flooding in.
First things first RiRi, Mzansi women did it first
South African women did those Rihanna eyebrows first! Now they are on the cover of British Vogue. Y'all are trendsetters, ladies 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/KrP1vwtfZe— A Y A 💋 (@AyandaOnline) July 31, 2018
Two, she's probably about to yell: Supervisor, ndicela iVoid
Three, she looks like she's about to ask: Plastic?
Four, iWorry yethu sonke is that this is going to be a global trend
iWorry yam is that our love for Rihanna will derail some people in the eyebrow department.Gaurd your hearts bazalwane, no Vogue formed against you will prosper.✊🏾— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) August 1, 2018
Five, but sis... why would you do such a thing... it's a problem we BEEN trying to fix here at home.
Rihanna please don't start 😂😂 these BIC eyebrow drawings cannot trend it's already a problem in chipiku & shoprite girls 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z6PoX9GHmG— djnathantunes (@djnathantunes) August 1, 2018