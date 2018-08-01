TshisaLIVE

Issa no from Mzansi | Five hilarious reactions to RiRi's 'razor thin' eyebrows

01 August 2018
Rihanna's latest Vogue cover is not sitting well with Mzansi Twitter.
Image: ©AFP/ PHOTO/JUSTIN TALLIS

Rihanna is a great woman guys.. a trendsetter, fashion icon and everything else in between but those razor thin eyebrows she's rocking on the cover of Vogue are wrong on so many levels. Also some women in Mzansi did it first!

If you're black and have been keeping up with the brow trends over the past decade or so, then you'll know that once upon a time, women used to rock eyebrows looking like RiRi's on the magazine cover. 

We know sis always pushes the boundaries. We know she sets the trends and usually doesn't follow them but wow... as South Africans we would respectfully want to skip those eyebrows.

Not because they are a new phenomenon but because they already an ongoing issue fam.

The only great thing about RiRi's cover for most tweeps was that they felt the trend actually began in Mzansi and now the international audience was lapping it up thanks to RiRi and Vogue.

They said Mzansi women did it first. Even though Mzansi isn't wild about those eyebrows, when something is yours fam... it is yours.

The memes came flooding in.

First things first RiRi, Mzansi women did it first

Two, she's probably about to yell: Supervisor, ndicela iVoid

Three, she looks like she's about to ask: Plastic? 

Four, iWorry yethu sonke is that this is going to be a global trend

Five, but sis... why would you do such a thing... it's a problem we BEEN trying to fix here at home.

