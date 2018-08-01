Issa no from Mzansi | Five hilarious reactions to RiRi's 'razor thin' eyebrows

Rihanna is a great woman guys.. a trendsetter, fashion icon and everything else in between but those razor thin eyebrows she's rocking on the cover of Vogue are wrong on so many levels. Also some women in Mzansi did it first!

If you're black and have been keeping up with the brow trends over the past decade or so, then you'll know that once upon a time, women used to rock eyebrows looking like RiRi's on the magazine cover.

We know sis always pushes the boundaries. We know she sets the trends and usually doesn't follow them but wow... as South Africans we would respectfully want to skip those eyebrows.

Not because they are a new phenomenon but because they already an ongoing issue fam.