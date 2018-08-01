TshisaLIVE

Leslie Jones defends comedians amidst Trevor Noah backlash

01 August 2018 - 12:22 By Kyle Zeeman
Leslie Jones has slammed critics who resurrect comedian's old jokes to use as ammo against them.
Leslie Jones has slammed critics who resurrect comedian's old jokes to use as ammo against them.
Image: Getty Images/ Mychal Watts

US comedian Leslie Jones has shot back at critics who dig up comedian's old jokes to use it as ammunition against them, labelling the practice "dumb".

Trevor Noah recently hogged headlines across the world after a joke he made in 2013 about Aboriginal women was shared by Aboriginal activist and photographer LaVonne Bobongie. The clip once again caused outrage and calls for a boycott of Trevor's upcoming Australian tour. 

Speaking on US TV show The View this week, Leslie addressed the rise of outrage over old jokes made by comedians.

She questioned why people didn't seem to understand that comedians were just the "court jesters" of society and shouldn't be looked at for perfect, politically correct commentary. 

"Stop holding comedians to this standard. Stop doing that. Our job is to make the ugliest stuff funny. That's our job. We are court jesters. We are clowns. That is what we do. We come out and we make this terrible situation laughable, unless you wanna cry for the rest of your life." 

She said that people should "stop being offended" and looking for controversy.

"I think that's so stupid. It's just so dumb. I've been doing comedy since 1986. If y'all go back, y'all are gonna see so much inappropriate stuff, because you can't hold me accountable for what I did in 1987!" 

In a video that went viral, Trevor discussed the idea that there is no beautiful race before making a comment about Aboriginal women.

"And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I’ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine’. Yeah, but you know what you say? You say ‘yet’, that’s what you say; ‘yet’. Because you haven’t seen all of them, right?” he joked in the video.

Trevor responded to the outrage over the video, telling Australian radio station Triple J that it was important to look at the context of the joke.

“At the time, I was trying to make a joke about how all women are beautiful and I was responding to comments about certain women being called unflattering in South Africa. It’s one of those things where, if you were to make the joke again you would probably make it better.”

Trevor Noah responds to joke outrage: I’m not trying to hurt people

"What I understand about outrage is that people don't generally want to listen or understand from their side. They go 'No, we are angry' and ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke

Piers Morgan says he is still waiting for Trevor to "apologise for his racist and sexist mockery of Aboriginal women".
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke

German superstar footballer Mesut Özil brings the issue back into the spotlight with a stinging letter to his country's soccer bosses.
TshisaLIVE
9 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah hits back at outrage over 'racist' World Cup joke

"When I'm saying 'African' I'm not saying it to exclude them from their French-ness, I'm saying it to include them in my African-ness."
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Does age really matter? OPW couple have the Twitter streets all messed up TshisaLIVE
  2. Zahara recovering after stabbing: I’ve never been so scared TshisaLIVE
  3. Praise guard! Ma Ribs has people in stitches on Idols SA TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well TshisaLIVE
  5. READ | Connie Ferguson's emotional tribute to her mamma TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X