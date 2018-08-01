On demand! | Zodwa explains how she brings the FIRE to every gig 24/7

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Zodwa explained that a year later, she has seen the industry first hand and from where she's standing now, the demand for her and her "big booty" wasn't dying down anytime soon.

"I know people gave my career a very short life span. I think when I started becoming famous or whatever, I also thought I had to milk it and get out before it spews me out. But now, I know that there's space for me and I am looking at building my brand and expanding my reach, acting will be my next big thing. People must watch the space."

Zodwa explained that while she initially didn't really have a game plan, she's learnt enough things about the industry to see where she can capitalise before she "runs out of flavour" if that ever happens.

As if Zodwa would ever lose her sauce!