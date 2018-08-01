Ringo Madlingozi applauds President Ramaphosa's land announcement

Musician Ringo Madlingozi has joined the chorus of voices hailing President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to push for an amendment to the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Mzansi's number one made the announcement during a late-night message to the nation on Tuesday at the end of the ANC's national executive committee's two-day lekgotla held in Irene, outside Pretoria.

“The ANC will through the parliamentary process to finalise the proposed amendment to the constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be effected,” Ramaphosa said in his address.

Although most of the nation, like Ringo, was probs fast asleep while the president was speaking, they woke up to the news and immediately celebrated.

"I just woke up and saw President Ramaphosa saying 'ANC will amend the constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation'. It's a good step towards the people’s needs and aspirations!" Ringo said on social media.

He added that people on the ground were "real forces for change" and that hope does not sleep.

Ringo also responded to a follower's question on how this would help the growing unemployment rate and gloomy economic conditions in the country, by claiming that "everything comes from the land. Without the land we have nothing, nje".