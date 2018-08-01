Thishiwe Ziqubu: We shouldn't work for the white man's benefit anymore

After being in the entertainment industry for over ten years Thishiwe Ziqubu had a burning desire to own the stories that were told in productions.

And her dream became a reality when the Emoyeni series, Nsanguluko, aired for the first time last week.

"I've been working in this industry for 12 years now and there are a lot of people that I started with back then and we are all still employees of these white producers, that has to change. We need to break free. We shouldn't work for the white man's benefit anymore. It's 2018, we shouldn't have the same problems that our parents had. And, until we own the content, we are not true storytellers, we just making someone else money."

Thishiwe said making Emoyeni brought her immense joy because despite all the challenges she faced the lessons were worth it.

"We didn't make any money off of this project... I probably spent more than I made even but because it had my name there, it satisfied me. It is mine and that is a great feeling. For the first time, I saw everything myself, the budget and the money spent."