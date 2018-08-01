TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Shots fired! Robbie Malinga Jnr responds to your shade

01 August 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Robbie Malinga Jnr took his chance to shoot back at all the trolls.
Image: Via TshisaLIVE YouTube

Yáll have been taking shots at Robbie Malinga Jnr while he's been silent. Now he's got his chance to clap back!

Robbie continues to make headlines as people throw shade about his fashion sense and "flashy" lifestyle. 

While Robbie has been holding his peace all this time, he told TshisaLIVE that he's always watching.

So, we gave him a couple of posts yáll have been tweeting about him and asked him to respond.

Some of his shots sent the hater packing, while one girl had her shot rewarded.

Cava what he had to say, cava:

