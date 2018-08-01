'Yoh! It's too sad'- Mzansi mourns the death of The Queen's Roy
While the search is still on for malume Brutus, Mzansi has gone into mourning over another character on The Queen, Roy, after it was revealed that he had died in a boat explosion on the show.
As the nation struggled to come to terms with the explosion and the possible casualties it caused, the streets were slowly filled with mourners lamenting Roy's death.
RIP Roy Mvanaka Wa ntlhaloganya #TheQueenMzansi 💔 pic.twitter.com/tjX4Ro3AP0— THEE_GUY🌴.👑 (@PhoSky_Koetelii) July 31, 2018
Rest in peace Roy and Gift#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9XclGyvH34— 🇧🇼king_thakadu🇿🇦 (@KING_THAKADU) July 31, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi they should've taken Thato out ka bomb, not Roy "wa nhlaloganya"?— Malumz🇿🇦 (@IanNFlavour) July 31, 2018
Aish Roy o shapile swing💔😭 pic.twitter.com/hHqHAHN5MY
#TheQueenMzansi— JIGGY_FORTUNE (@DemFortune) July 31, 2018
ROY ROYALE RIP
😫😢😓😩 pic.twitter.com/rI59prcFOW
#TheQueenMzansi I mean you could have taken Kea,Kagiso,Thato,Vee or Sthembiso not Roy or Brutus.... pic.twitter.com/KsmyvvLaXM— Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) July 31, 2018
#thequeenmzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) July 31, 2018
Gift gone
Roy gone
Brutus missing
Petronella's weave survived the bomb🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7eC5Cct8hq
#TheQueenMzansi Cleo and Roy relationship Goal is all over...💔💔👎👎 RIP Royz pic.twitter.com/abVeUOmf50— Lil ColliRise (@CNtiyiso) July 30, 2018
There were tears for Cleo and Roy's relationship which died with the grootman, and even led to actress Thandy Matlaila (who plays the role of Cleo on the show) posting a cute tribute to her on-screen bae.
#ActorsJournal #BehindTheScenes #TheQueenMzansi I didn’t think I’d post this up...but I figured: Cleo’s got a story to tell, and I’ve got my family to thank: @kabelomoalusi #Roy @zandilemsutwana #Vuyiswa @zenandemfenyana #Goodness @khayakazikula #Martha @xolaniamayekiso #Thato #KingBae 😜. Thank you for getting me through those weeks, I appreciate you & I respect the people you are outside of your craft. Keep creating magic, keep supporting each other & embracing each other. 🥂 #LoveLetterToRoy #RIPRoyMaake @mzansimagic #FergusonFilms #DrowningInMyOwnTears #RoyAndCleoKindaLove