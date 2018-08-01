TshisaLIVE

'Yoh! It's too sad'- Mzansi mourns the death of The Queen's Roy

01 August 2018 - 09:34
Kabelo Moalusi plays the role of Roy on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via Kabelo's Instagram

While the search is still on for malume Brutus, Mzansi has gone into mourning over another character on The Queen, Roy, after it was revealed that he had died in a boat explosion on the show. 

As the nation struggled to come to terms with the explosion and the possible casualties it caused, the streets were slowly filled with mourners lamenting Roy's death.

There were tears for Cleo and Roy's relationship which died with the grootman, and even led to actress Thandy Matlaila (who plays the role of Cleo on the show) posting a cute tribute to her on-screen bae.

