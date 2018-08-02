Call Avbob! The Queen's Brutus is dead
But Brutus survived a poisoning, so did the explosion really kill him?
It was the worst news we could have heard this week, even load shedding couldn't touch the despair of learning that The Queen's Brutus apparently died in a boat explosion on the soapie.
The Khoza family had been searching high and low for any sign of Mzansi's favourite TV malume and Shaka even wanted to consult a sangoma in his quest to find his uncle.
But, yoh, hearts dropped on the social media streets when the search was suddenly interrupted by an announcement that Brutus was dead.
Those close to him paid tribute and remembered him fondly with kind words, while others were in real shock over the news and refused to believe it.
It was all too much for fans of the show, who broke down and shared their disbelief with memes and messages online.
#TheQueenMzansi Malume Brutus???? Dead? Ngeke!!! Never days!!!! pic.twitter.com/eo6qY2agvA— Orefile (@OrefileRea) August 1, 2018
I quit watching The Queen pic.twitter.com/4zucmtsXwn— Boitumelo Excellent Rapper (@Boi_ExXx) August 1, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— SeA Ralf (@Selloandry) August 2, 2018
So there's no longer "Nonsense, Voetsek, sfebe...." Ai bring Brutus and Roy back. pic.twitter.com/CZyFAcVwt5
Aiii not Brutus, he can't be dead#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/oTodJZZ86Z— Chubby bbe (@motsiri_lerato) August 1, 2018
I refuse to listen to those ones who keep sayin brutus is dead. No...#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/l03CYiog1f— michelle gale (@shosho_gale) August 1, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I think Brutus would be a great ancestor since we use alcohol to please em pic.twitter.com/0hO75wajJW— MATIMU GIVEN MHLANGA (@MatimuZone4) August 1, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi we will be back once BRUTUS SHAKESPEARE KHOZA is back!! ✌ pic.twitter.com/QrWyRTdCVv— Dawg_Sbuda ✌ (@Dawg_Sbuda) August 1, 2018
After malume survived a poisoning several weeks ago and had several other near-death experiences, fans were finding it a little hard to believe that he was actually dead.
They wanted to see the body to believe it.
"Brutus was very humble. Brutus was kind" says Sis Patty. What's it with these people that lie and only say positive stuff about you when you're dead😁😂— Siba🌌 (@siba_d_) August 1, 2018
BUT we all know uBab'mncane is not the dying type.😂🙌🙌#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cbHr2Htkmb
#TheQueenMzansi Brutus is not dead I tell u pic.twitter.com/98t65iqbv7— AmzatSA, ur girl's favorite dude (@Will_i_r) August 1, 2018
I refuse to believe Brutus is dead until I see his body 💔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hwP0w91MAx— •Kevin Young• 🇿🇦 (@kevinyoung_sa) August 1, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi This is going to be Brutus reaction when comes back and finds out that you guys are saying his dead😅 pic.twitter.com/aoQGK3o6l4— uncle.thabby (@thability_01) August 1, 2018