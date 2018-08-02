TshisaLIVE

Can someone please lend Skeem Saam’s meneer Magongwa 50 cents?

02 August 2018 - 09:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Putla Sehlapelo plays Meneer Magongwa on Skeem Saam.
Image: Via Instagram

Yoh! You know the economy is showing you flames when even principal Magongwa is asking his staff for 50 cents.

Remember Magongwa stole Mma Thobakgale's job from right under her nose, with Celia's help?

Well, karma seems to be biting hard because malume was scrounging around for moolah to buy painkillers on yesterday's show. He didn't even have a R2 in his pocket and so asked his missus Cecila to help a brother out.

He soon became the butt of all jokes and the main attraction at the online meme fest.

Ai. You see what being dodgy gets you?

Fans suggested he get some outside help.

