Can someone please lend Skeem Saam’s meneer Magongwa 50 cents?
Yoh! You know the economy is showing you flames when even principal Magongwa is asking his staff for 50 cents.
Remember Magongwa stole Mma Thobakgale's job from right under her nose, with Celia's help?
Well, karma seems to be biting hard because malume was scrounging around for moolah to buy painkillers on yesterday's show. He didn't even have a R2 in his pocket and so asked his missus Cecila to help a brother out.
He soon became the butt of all jokes and the main attraction at the online meme fest.
Ai. You see what being dodgy gets you?
#SkeemSaam..R420 000 per annum aykho lu2 la ka magongwa 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z0FRzU2hla— thoban teenoute (@teenoute) August 1, 2018
Even as principal Magongwa still has money issues. Watch karma hit him hard for his shenanigans.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Qjo0j8Gp38— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) August 1, 2018
Nna am done with magongwa thwi aowa when he was a teacher he was broke now he's a principal but still broke #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/a1A8gRVLSf— 🔥SKIT-KING👑 (@Thabangdignity4) August 1, 2018
#skeemsaam so that means Principal Magongwa he had R1.50 on his pocket pic.twitter.com/KSqx8c6V2b— Petronella Maphisa (@PetronellaMaph3) August 1, 2018
Magongwa can't even afford painkillers. born broke die broke.. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/IHH8tdco3l— Mr Tim (@I_know_its_you) August 1, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Prudie (@Prudie_Ramorwal) August 1, 2018
Mogatsaka, ntlatse ka five bob nyana moo #Magongwa pic.twitter.com/lZS3JaG5WA
Is Magongwa really Asking for 50c?? 😐#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/602vXLCtpZ— Sítës 🎲 (@lethabo_masite) August 1, 2018
#SkeemSaam Since Principal Magongwa asked Celia for 50c, that means he had R1.50? 😉the whole principal? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wLLR1FuWJj— Ncebo Sithole (@emincebo) August 1, 2018
Fans suggested he get some outside help.
Okare Magongwa needs to go to a traditional healer or a prophet coz his brokeness will never end #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/pByXmDpbUq— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) August 1, 2018