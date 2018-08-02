Cardi B's ready for some post baby action - Twitter reacts to the thirst
It's been 3 weeks and 5 days...
Cardi B, who is counting down the days until she can get some action again, took to social media to let her baby daddy, Offset and the rest the world know that she's ready to get back into adult sports (lol).
Cardi gave birth to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July. The celebrity couple announced the news Kulture's birth on Instagram four days after she made her grand entry.
The 25-year-old tweeted a picture of Offset with a very saucy caption, letting fans know that she was ready to get back into the game.
The post was filled with mixed reaction from fans with some telling Cardi she needed to wait a little longer.
Cardi B engaged with some of them saying the thirst was so real, she was literally counting down the days.
3 weeks and 4 days Yes bitch I’m counting ,wassup!😂😩 https://t.co/HlwcPS0mGU— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2018
Some of the reactions were just hilarious!
My mama said that’s how Kulture was born. pic.twitter.com/A5rnRjCjg3— Raven (@sampson_raven) August 1, 2018
Cardi really had over 110K people tuned in to her live during the middle of the day on a Wednesday. The influence that that has. pic.twitter.com/MM0DS3LlOj— Bardi Updates (@BardiUpdates) August 1, 2018
Yeassss I need you as my bestie. Your mouth never on pause, your hands always ready to swing if someone walks up pic.twitter.com/RHUlbTfYNm— 😍yani smiles 🇯🇲 (@YaniSmiles) August 1, 2018
Ya nasty lol enjoy your man gurl 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/i4l0BGLIPb— #MTVHottest Cardi B 👅 (@jazzy_jazz_1) July 31, 2018
Girllllllll you better wait!!!! I’m telling you WAIT lmao pic.twitter.com/sjcK36ELUY— HER 👑 (@CLuv92) July 31, 2018