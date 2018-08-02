Cardi B's ready for some post baby action - Twitter reacts to the thirst

Cardi B, who is counting down the days until she can get some action again, took to social media to let her baby daddy, Offset and the rest the world know that she's ready to get back into adult sports (lol).

Cardi gave birth to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July. The celebrity couple announced the news Kulture's birth on Instagram four days after she made her grand entry.

The 25-year-old tweeted a picture of Offset with a very saucy caption, letting fans know that she was ready to get back into the game.

The post was filled with mixed reaction from fans with some telling Cardi she needed to wait a little longer.

Cardi B engaged with some of them saying the thirst was so real, she was literally counting down the days.