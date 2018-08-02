TshisaLIVE

Emtee's back after stage 'fall' and is 'sober from ALL narcotics'

02 August 2018 - 11:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Emtee is back on social media and addressed his "break" from the spotlight.
Emtee is back on social media and addressed his "break" from the spotlight.
Image: Via Emtee

Nearly a month after disappearing from social media and the spotlight, Emtee has returned to claim he is drug free and issue a stern warning to his haters.

Emtee went to ground at the beginning of July when a video of him "collapsing" on stage during a performance went viral. The fiasco also led to calls for the rapper to get professional help amidst alcohol and drug abuse allegations.  

In an interview with TshisaLIVE shortly after the incident Emtee rubbished the allegations. 

However, the rapper returned to Twitter this week to tell fans he was now "sober from all narcotics". 

Emtee revealed he had been recovering in Bloemfontein for the last month and was now all about positive vibes.

But the old Emtee's views on haters is here to stay. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the incident, Emtee said that he had not collpased but fell on a wire.

"I'm doing great. Absolutely fine. I just fell. The security was worried so they took me backstage. The stage was very small and I had to watch my step. It must've been a wire that made me fall because I wouldn't have just fallen out of the blue."

WATCH | Emtee takes his story back to the hood with Thank You music vid

Emtee's music video for Thank You will pull at your heartstrings.
TshisaLIVE
19 days ago

Sjava on Emtee: People need to give him a break

Sjava says that fame can take its toll on a person but that doesn't mean they are wasted.
TshisaLIVE
20 days ago

Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'?

AKA has seemingly weighed in on the Emtee fiasco.
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab TshisaLIVE
  2. Can someone please find Brutus? The Queen leaves Twitter in shambles TshisaLIVE
  3. Robbie Malinga Jnr on the hate & losing his dad TshisaLIVE
  4. Municipality clears the air on that R56-million Fill Up Moses Mabhida rumour TshisaLIVE
  5. Mommy-shamers target Khloe Kardashian for attending event TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X