I wanted to run away from The Hustle tag, says Big Star Johnson

Rapper Big Star Johnson has done some serious growing up since shooting to fame on TV and explained why he's BEEN chilling on the edge of the mainstream hip-hop game waiting for his shot at glory.

The young rapper was the first winner of Vuzu's reality show The Hustle and told TshisaLIVE he found it difficult to settle with the fame and label that came with such a win. In fact, at one point, dude even wanted to run away from it all and become a normal muso.

"When you go from being nobody to being somebody, everybody cares what your opinion is. I got a little bit shy and tried to pull back a bit to learn and observe. I wanted to run away from the tag and just distance myself from people's views and opinions of me."

While some expected the man to drop track after track to capitalise on the momentum the show had given him, Big Star instead sat back and kicked it at his own pace.

"I wanted to be true to myself and make my own kind of music. I put out an EP to test the waters but I just finished my new album and I feel like this is the real me. It's a chance to show people what I want them to know me for. Now I am ready to answer any questions because I am sure of myself and who I am."