TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: That Uyangthanda Na's 'WiFi' pick up line was bound to fail

The minute Nkululeko spoke about WiFi connections, Twitter knew he was going to stay single.

02 August 2018 - 10:31 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki is the host of Uyangthanda Na?.
Moshe Ndiki is the host of Uyangthanda Na?.
Image: Via Instagram

Wednesday's episode of Uyangthanda Na? reminded Twitter why some of these dating shows are really important for some people in Mzansi. After tweeps heard Nkululeko using WiFi as a pick up line, they understood. 

It's not easy to woo your greatest crush, no matter where you are in the country but when you are on a TV show being watched by the whole of Mzansi, it is a tad more difficult.

Nkululeko wanted to declare his love for Kamogelo but when words abandoned him, he resorted to pick up lines. A great mistake!

Twitter knew from the moment he said: "Are you the WIFI because I can really feel the connection", that it was all going downhill from there. 

As predicted, Nkululeko was rejected and tweeps were ready with memes.

The Queen's Mjekejeke hits back: People think I am simple & naive

"I hear people talking about me behind my back, like when I am at the bank and communicating in English they get surprised," says Sipho Manzini.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH | The Ncese micro-film that was directed by Nomzamo Mbatha

The story in the Ncese music video unfolds beautifully.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa Wabantu says no man will hide her: 'Why do you hide us anyway?'

Zodwa Wabantu is not about to do that walk of shame.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about taking on a unique acting opportunity

How do you bring a character to life that has 200 years worth of emotional intelligence?
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab TshisaLIVE
  2. Can someone please find Brutus? The Queen leaves Twitter in shambles TshisaLIVE
  3. Robbie Malinga Jnr on the hate & losing his dad TshisaLIVE
  4. Municipality clears the air on that R56-million Fill Up Moses Mabhida rumour TshisaLIVE
  5. Mommy-shamers target Khloe Kardashian for attending event TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X