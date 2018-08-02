IN MEMES: That Uyangthanda Na's 'WiFi' pick up line was bound to fail
The minute Nkululeko spoke about WiFi connections, Twitter knew he was going to stay single.
Wednesday's episode of Uyangthanda Na? reminded Twitter why some of these dating shows are really important for some people in Mzansi. After tweeps heard Nkululeko using WiFi as a pick up line, they understood.
It's not easy to woo your greatest crush, no matter where you are in the country but when you are on a TV show being watched by the whole of Mzansi, it is a tad more difficult.
Nkululeko wanted to declare his love for Kamogelo but when words abandoned him, he resorted to pick up lines. A great mistake!
Twitter knew from the moment he said: "Are you the WIFI because I can really feel the connection", that it was all going downhill from there.
As predicted, Nkululeko was rejected and tweeps were ready with memes.
Pick up line ya WiFi 😩😩#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/maaPLpSXId— MELANIN🌻 (@Katleho_Katz) August 1, 2018
#Uyangthandana— Lani (@Lanilunatic) August 1, 2018
That WiFi thing what a pickup line pic.twitter.com/4AMyQZEY80
That wifi pick up line awww ngeke. #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/0YBpV3hFSY— Gugulethu Mtshali (@thophi88) August 1, 2018
That stupid WiFi pick up line, is the reason he was left single #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/zRHoiezOll— Mokgadi Madike (@MoMadike) August 1, 2018
This guy is though, he has a wrong WiFi code #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/pqGMDhS26R— Nhlanhla (@r_nhlanhla) August 1, 2018
Are you the WIFI cause i can really feel the connection #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/Fthwx0PT8f— OrdinaryGirl. (@AmandaMkhizer) August 1, 2018
“Are you the WiFi bc I can already feel the connection” 😹😹😹 yhu #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/BUwLsxc8g7— 🥀 (@Melammo_Ndi) August 1, 2018
"Are you the WiFi cause I can already feel the connection" #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/aenZFTsTz1— Based on true events (@sauletp16) August 1, 2018
#Uyangthandana "are you wifi cos i can already feel the connection".... userious lomjita vele?? pic.twitter.com/n0aKpnVozE— Observer (@ObserverHead) August 1, 2018