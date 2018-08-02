IN MEMES: That Uyangthanda Na's 'WiFi' pick up line was bound to fail

Wednesday's episode of Uyangthanda Na? reminded Twitter why some of these dating shows are really important for some people in Mzansi. After tweeps heard Nkululeko using WiFi as a pick up line, they understood.

It's not easy to woo your greatest crush, no matter where you are in the country but when you are on a TV show being watched by the whole of Mzansi, it is a tad more difficult.

Nkululeko wanted to declare his love for Kamogelo but when words abandoned him, he resorted to pick up lines. A great mistake!

Twitter knew from the moment he said: "Are you the WIFI because I can really feel the connection", that it was all going downhill from there.

As predicted, Nkululeko was rejected and tweeps were ready with memes.