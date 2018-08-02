The Queen's Mjekejeke hits back: People think I am simple & naive
He may play the role of a sometimes clueless construction worker and truck driver on The Queen, but actor Sipho Manzini wants to shut down the idea that he is as naive in real life.
Sipho, who plays the role of Mjekejeke on the hit series told TshisaLIVE that often fans of the show get it twisted when they see him in real life and assume he is missing a few bricks in his load.
"The people generally love me but sometimes they judge me. I hear people talking about me behind my back, like when I am at the bank and communicating in English they get surprised. They feel I cannot speak a word of English. They think I am simple. But, anyways, I understand that people sometimes think I am my character."
The way Sipho has been making people laugh with his character on The Queen, he has often been pestered by fans who want to know how his on-screen bae Petronella is.
"I have been on shows in the past but this feels like my breakthrough role. I love the character and most people like it because they prefer characters with comedic humour."
Sipho said that he had waited a long time for a role like this, making those months of being without a proper TV role in the past worthwhile.
"I have wanted to give up a few times but this has always been my calling. I studied public administration but I always knew this is what I wanted to do."