The Queen's Mjekejeke hits back: People think I am simple & naive

He may play the role of a sometimes clueless construction worker and truck driver on The Queen, but actor Sipho Manzini wants to shut down the idea that he is as naive in real life.

Sipho, who plays the role of Mjekejeke on the hit series told TshisaLIVE that often fans of the show get it twisted when they see him in real life and assume he is missing a few bricks in his load.

"The people generally love me but sometimes they judge me. I hear people talking about me behind my back, like when I am at the bank and communicating in English they get surprised. They feel I cannot speak a word of English. They think I am simple. But, anyways, I understand that people sometimes think I am my character."