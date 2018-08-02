Yasss! Thenjiwe Moseley's cementing her place on Imbewu

Popularly known for her hilarious comedy sketches and YouTube videos, comedian Thenjiwe Moseley has successfully re-introduced herself to Mzansi as an actress and has been slaying it.

Thenjiwe recently bagged a role on Imbewu and told TshisaLIVE that it was the realisation of a life-long dream.

"I feel really blessed to be able to live my dream, my first degree was in dramatic arts, but I couldn’t afford to be an actor because it meant going to live in Johannesburg in order to attend auditions and getting an agent. I ended up studying law in London and when I left my legal profession to come back to South Africa to pursue my life-long dream of performing, most people thought I was crazy, it’s a decision I am glad I made."

The South African comedian and MC rose to fame through her YouTube channel of comedic sketch videos.

However, Thenjiwe made her drama debut as Doris on the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Road, in 2015 then went on to have a major recurring role as Zodwa in the e.tv drama series Harvest.