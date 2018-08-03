SofaSlahlane | Bullied by neighbours for not having kids – Ai life is hard

The social media streets were left heartbroken and angry on Thursday after an episode of reality show Sofa Slahlane featured a couple who had been criticised and teased for not being able to have children.

The show, which focuses on stories of love, gave Mzansi a glimpse of the pain Helen and Thabang go through on a daily basis, and how they've even gotten requests to allow someone else to help give them a child.