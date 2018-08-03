TshisaLIVE

#SofaSlahlane | Bullied by neighbours for not having kids – Ai life is hard

03 August 2018 - 08:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Helen and Thabang's story had the internet in tears.
The social media streets were left heartbroken and angry on Thursday after an episode of reality show Sofa Slahlane featured a couple who had been criticised and teased for not being able to have children.

The show, which focuses on stories of love, gave Mzansi a glimpse of the pain Helen and Thabang go through on a daily basis, and how they've even gotten requests to allow someone else to help give them a child.  

The couple have been together for eight years and told host Mzilikazi wa Afrika they have been struggling to identify the problem. Luckily, a doctor offered to look at both Helen and Thabang to assess the problem.

Fans of the show were in tears over their situation and slammed society for its judgements.  

Some tweeps even shared their personal experiences.

