#SofaSlahlane | Bullied by neighbours for not having kids – Ai life is hard
The social media streets were left heartbroken and angry on Thursday after an episode of reality show Sofa Slahlane featured a couple who had been criticised and teased for not being able to have children.
The show, which focuses on stories of love, gave Mzansi a glimpse of the pain Helen and Thabang go through on a daily basis, and how they've even gotten requests to allow someone else to help give them a child.
This week on #SofaSlahlane we meet a couple that been together for more than 8 years, victims of malicious neighbourhood gossips after failing to have children. They take through their painful journey, how they survived the test of time and not losing hope @MojaLoveTv @mlengane pic.twitter.com/6BcTu28QRi— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) August 1, 2018
The couple have been together for eight years and told host Mzilikazi wa Afrika they have been struggling to identify the problem. Luckily, a doctor offered to look at both Helen and Thabang to assess the problem.
Fans of the show were in tears over their situation and slammed society for its judgements.
#SofaSlahlane this guy is very supportive and he love his wife, if it was someone else the guy might have impregnated someone else outside. I hope things workout for both of them so that they can have a baby. pic.twitter.com/KnO3Md8xBe— Nkululeko (@nkulipp) August 2, 2018
#SofaSlahlane it’s so sad to think that there are teens that have upto three kids and some of them abandon them pic.twitter.com/1GNwvKbTIW— Sbusiso (@SbudaGroove_) August 2, 2018
Bathong this episode 💔😭 #Sofaslahlane pic.twitter.com/9XRWdGkejY— Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) August 2, 2018
Can SOMEONE just invent a perfect way for women to have babies with NO RISK & NO COMPLICATIONS?— Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords) August 2, 2018
I'm Waiting....
😭🙏🏽 #SofaSlahlane #doctorsforthewin pic.twitter.com/HzQLdAB5em
#SofaSlahlane @ children or no children love is power pic.twitter.com/NmHsx0wKUl— Sizwe Majola (@SizweMa04643320) August 2, 2018
It's #WomensMonth ❤— Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords) August 2, 2018
Can I give a shout out to this Brave woman for appearing on @MojaLoveTv & sharing her soul-breaking story with us!💔😭↗️👏
RT #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/h0Dc3OVX4c
A #baby 👶 🍼 is not an achievement— Mzansi Facts (@mzansi_facts) August 2, 2018
-Not having one
-choosing to not make one &
-Being infertile
does not make you sub-human#SofaSlahlane
Some tweeps even shared their personal experiences.
I could right a book about my experience lapho I was a young wife and no babies yooo but God rewarded me on my 5th pregnancy with my beautiful girl and a boy 2 years later. I learned that isikhathi sasingakafiki coz it's happened after with no complications #SofaSlahlane— Mama Fifi Kendall Events (@amymelag) August 2, 2018
Also, from experience. Men fail to protect their wives their families. The husbands family can become so disgusting #SofaSlahlane— Hlotse 🇱🇸 Orlando 🇿🇦 (@__Tshepo) August 2, 2018
Dr Moeng Pitsoe will help them. We lost our first baby on week 20 of pregnancy. 2nd pregnancy somebody referred us to Dr Pitsoe and he immediately identified the problem and put all the necessary measures to make sure this boy come to life. #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/5ZgvPnKrpZ— Abasei_Ralushai (@abasei_Ralushai) August 2, 2018
My aunt had depression because she can't have children, her husband had to marry a 2nd wife but till today he doesn't have kids too #SofaSlahlane— Thuls (@MmathuleB) August 2, 2018