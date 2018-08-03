Da Capo reflects on God's plan, as he continues to flourish in his lane!
Da Capo's star continues to shine bright all over the world but he says his biggest achievement is being able to care for his family.
The self-taught DJ and producer has achieved success beyond his own imagination and told TshisaLIVE that looking back, he was glad he never gave up when life wasn't as kind.
"I lost both parents at a very early age. It wasn't easy, but at home now there's my aunt, who I call mom and my two younger sisters. I don't see them as much as I would love to but they are my world."
Da Capo said although it was hard when he realised that being an orphan meant he as the big brother (deputy parent) had the sole responsibility.
"Taking care of my family makes me feel like a big boy. It made me feel like, life had eventually worked out for us. You know for me to take my place and provide for them, it is part of my life's purpose and part of the reason I have worked hard."
The DJ dropped out of varsity to pursue his dreams but says he wouldn't change that decision even if he got a do-over. Although he did say he might go back to study something else in the future.
"I had two paths and I had to choose one. I don't regret it and I would choose it over and over."
"I have so much joy from knowing that I am able to help care for my siblings. I believe God knew how he broke me when he took my parents and he's been rebuilding me ever since." - DJ and producer @DacapoSA #AfternoonExpress pic.twitter.com/kosrKUkUOZ— Afternoon Express (@AfternoonChat) July 31, 2018
Da Capo is signed under Black Coffee's label and has been enjoying learning from the globally renowned DJ at close range.
The reserved DJ from Limpopo previously told TshisaLIVE that he considered himself more than blessed to work alongside a living musical legend and he would not let people that try to compare them take away his joy.
"I worked hard to get where I am and I also recognised how hard Black Coffee has had to work to get to where he is. It's his time to shine at the scale that he's currently shining and my time will come as well. It's unfair for people to want to compare us. We are different and so are our timelines."