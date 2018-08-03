Da Capo reflects on God's plan, as he continues to flourish in his lane!

Da Capo's star continues to shine bright all over the world but he says his biggest achievement is being able to care for his family.

The self-taught DJ and producer has achieved success beyond his own imagination and told TshisaLIVE that looking back, he was glad he never gave up when life wasn't as kind.

"I lost both parents at a very early age. It wasn't easy, but at home now there's my aunt, who I call mom and my two younger sisters. I don't see them as much as I would love to but they are my world."

Da Capo said although it was hard when he realised that being an orphan meant he as the big brother (deputy parent) had the sole responsibility.

"Taking care of my family makes me feel like a big boy. It made me feel like, life had eventually worked out for us. You know for me to take my place and provide for them, it is part of my life's purpose and part of the reason I have worked hard."

The DJ dropped out of varsity to pursue his dreams but says he wouldn't change that decision even if he got a do-over. Although he did say he might go back to study something else in the future.

"I had two paths and I had to choose one. I don't regret it and I would choose it over and over."