'I don't wanna disappoint my baby' -Skolopad reflects on overdose

Even though Skolopad is recovering after she overdosed on anti-anxiety pills, she's struggling to speak about the incident to her mother and daughter.

Skolopad said even though she wasn't trying to kill herself, she can imagine how an overdose would look to the most important people in her life and said she couldn't bring herself to talk to them because she's afraid of looking like a failure to them.

"I wish they didn't know because I know how it's going to look for them. My mother hasn't called and I am afraid to be the first to call. I don't want to disappoint my baby or my mother, you know. That is my greatest fear, that I will disappoint them."

Skolopad was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after a heated argument with a colleague at work, which the star says led her to take an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE Skolopad said she was receiving counseling and insisted that the incident was not a suicide attempt. She said she took the pills because she wanted to "rest for a long time".