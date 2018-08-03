IN MEMES | Lehasa's met his match in Lelo & Twitter predicts fireworks!
Twitter is convinced that Skeem Saam's Lehasa is clueless about the amount of trouble he's just walked into by sleeping with Lelo and that a formation of #Lehalelo definitely means there's fireworks ahead.
Lelo has been on her best behaviour since she left prison... well as best as she can be.
But she couldn't ignore the spark between her and Lehasa and finally acted on it. Now the pair are an item and it looks like Lehasa has caught most of the feels.
It doesn't help that Cindy is not happy about them hooking up. However, Twitter thinks it's because she has had her eye on Lehasa for a long time.
All Twitter could say in memes is: Ereng jealousy mo ngwaneng?
For once Lehasa has met his match. Manipulative, skimming and conniving.. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Wb4Q6QcKCf— Mr Tim (@I_know_its_you) August 2, 2018
How could Sindy undermine Lelo like this?😩😞Now its clear its either She thinks low of Lelo or She wants Lehasa for herself😧#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/aQRKGZ6S86— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) August 2, 2018
There Loshole is striking court his father now what will he say as a back up #SkeemSaam— MellvinNeoMolaolwa (@MellvinMolaolwa) August 2, 2018
Then Lehasa is stressing over relationship. pic.twitter.com/lCNqWFUcX1
Cindy is jealous of Lelo and Lehasa's relationship #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/t9paEafPIf— M60 (@siphoandrew13) August 2, 2018
#SkeemSaam lehasa what you feel in your bones is arthritis, don't be a fool. pic.twitter.com/M45QSDbUMB— RAREBREED GENTLEMAN (@TSHEPO9111) August 2, 2018
#SkeemSaam The way Cindy is so angry about Lehalelo you could swear she is into Lehasa 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/lMB4TovLkw— Emily T (@Emily8_T) August 2, 2018