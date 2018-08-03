TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Lehasa's met his match in Lelo & Twitter predicts fireworks!

03 August 2018 - 08:45 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lehasa is under Lelo's spell and viewers know that it can only mean trouble.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

Twitter is convinced that Skeem Saam's Lehasa is clueless about the amount of trouble he's just walked into by sleeping with Lelo and that a formation of #Lehalelo definitely means there's fireworks ahead.

Lelo has been on her best behaviour since she left prison... well as best as she can be.

But she couldn't ignore the spark between her and Lehasa and finally acted on it. Now the pair are an item and it looks like Lehasa has caught most of the feels.

It doesn't help that Cindy is not happy about them hooking up. However, Twitter thinks it's because she has had her eye on Lehasa for a long time.

All Twitter could say in memes is: Ereng jealousy mo ngwaneng?

