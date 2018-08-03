TshisaLIVE

It's another Drake Friyay! His verse on Sicko Mode is so sick

03 August 2018 - 09:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Drake is the gift that keeps on giving where verses are concerned.
Image: Getty Images/Prince Williams/WireImage

Okay, look... technically it's actually Travis Scott Friday and not Drake, but Twitter thinks he knew what he was doing when he released Sicko Mode featuring Drake, who is now trending for his fire verse! 

The people on these streets have been waiting for  Travis to do the right thing and give them an album.

Now after a couple of years in the making, with numerous setbacks and delays, Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Astroworld album has finally arrived.

The 17-track project features guest appearances from a bunch of really talented folks including Migos, The Weekend, Nav, Swae Lee, Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi and Pharrell, among others.

But obvs, it is Drake who has taken that ship over. One verse in the track Sicko Mode had Twitter hyperventilating from all the sauce he served. Mans is gifted.

They had just the right memes for the moment!

Simultaneously, we all finally get to see Drake do his own version of the viral #InMyFeelingsChallenge in his spanking new music video. Well kinda... it's still a great video though!

Watch it here: 

