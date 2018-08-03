It's another Drake Friyay! His verse on Sicko Mode is so sick
Okay, look... technically it's actually Travis Scott Friday and not Drake, but Twitter thinks he knew what he was doing when he released Sicko Mode featuring Drake, who is now trending for his fire verse!
The people on these streets have been waiting for Travis to do the right thing and give them an album.
Now after a couple of years in the making, with numerous setbacks and delays, Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Astroworld album has finally arrived.
The 17-track project features guest appearances from a bunch of really talented folks including Migos, The Weekend, Nav, Swae Lee, Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi and Pharrell, among others.
But obvs, it is Drake who has taken that ship over. One verse in the track Sicko Mode had Twitter hyperventilating from all the sauce he served. Mans is gifted.
They had just the right memes for the moment!
How Drake Came in Sicko Mode #ASTROWORLD 🚀 pic.twitter.com/xV60iR6jcT— seth harris (@seth_harris17) August 3, 2018
that transition from Drake to Travis on Sicko Mode got me like pic.twitter.com/rKsSfr4eWy— Ⓙⓐⓡⓔⓓ (@CHOPCHEESEHENNY) August 3, 2018
“Checks over Stripes.” —@Drake on “Sicko Mode” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pSUiJjDUJM— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 3, 2018
me listening to sicko mode weeks after slandering drake with the entire tl pic.twitter.com/iXTshjBWXd— jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) August 3, 2018
Me hearing Drake on SICKO MODE #ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/E2H8AbIPIl— Felipe Carlos Jr. (@FelipeCarlosJr1) August 3, 2018
#ASTROWORLD When Drake came out on sicko mode: pic.twitter.com/Y3e0HVfceL— The nerve 👀..... (@Shaunn300) August 3, 2018
Drake second verse on SICKO MODE got me like #ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/7cMFmIWe9k— ricky (@Empriced) August 3, 2018
Simultaneously, we all finally get to see Drake do his own version of the viral #InMyFeelingsChallenge in his spanking new music video. Well kinda... it's still a great video though!
Watch it here: