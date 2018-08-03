TshisaLIVE

One Year Later | Simz Ngema lets go of her wedding ring

03 August 2018 - 09:15 By Karishma Thakurdin
Simz Ngema misses Dumi incredibly.
Simz Ngema misses Dumi incredibly.
Image: Via Instagram

After one year Dumi Masilela's widow and actress Simz Ngema has given fans a glimpse into the pain of letting go of her wedding ring.

August 3, marks one year since Dumi was shot and killed in a botched hijacking but those close to him will feel the pain of his loss for a lifetime. 

In the lead up to the anniversary of his death, Simz took to social media to share that it was time to take off her wedding ring. 

"We have a love-hate relationship, sometimes I look at you and I smile. Sometimes I look at you and my heart bleeds. It’s almost time to let you go and the thought of living without you makes me anxious but holding on to you is more painful.

"I promise to keep you safe and to one day give you to the woman who will be Kgosi’s heartkeeper. I will love you, forever and always." 

Returning to social media on the anniversary of Dumi's death, Simz said apart of her died with Dumi. 

💔 someone in me died with you on this day.

A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) on

Most read

  1. Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab TshisaLIVE
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Skolopad in hospital after overdose TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Shots fired! Robbie Malinga Jnr responds to your shade TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Yoh! It's too sad'- Mzansi mourns the death of The Queen's Roy TshisaLIVE
  5. Leslie Jones defends comedians amidst Trevor Noah backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X