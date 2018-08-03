TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A heartwarming video of Winston Ntshona in Heartlines series

#RIPWinstonNtshona

03 August 2018 - 13:42 By Chrizelda Kekana
Winston Ntshona receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the fifth annual South African Film Television Awards ceremony on February 27, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Winston Ntshona receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the fifth annual South African Film Television Awards ceremony on February 27, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In the wake of Winston Ntshona's death several of his colleagues from the showbiz world have expressed their gratitude for the contribution he made to the arts. 

Winston's son Lawula confirmed on Thursday that he died at the age of 76 after he had been ill for eight years.

One of the most touching series that Winston was part of was The Heartlines, which aired on the public broadcaster back in 2006.

In one of the episodes, Winston started off with this quote:

"In God's eyes, all his children are equally worthy of respect and love. But, even though he says, "come together...we move apart," Winston said.

Winston Ntshona's family 'reeling in shock' over his death

Winston Ntshona has died at the age of 76.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

5 reasons why Winston Ntshona's death has left Mzansi heartbroken

Here's why Winston Ntshona's death is a tragedy for SA.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

The revered artist's death has left many people revisiting his work and reminding themselves of the gem he was.

This clip below is one of the many brilliant contributions he made to the art fraternity. 

Watch the video clip below.

Dumi Masilela’s unheard music includes heartfelt song to Simz

The song is a love song from a young husband to his new bride.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'I don't wanna disappoint my baby' -Skolopad reflects on overdose

Skolopad says her greatest fear is disappointing the most important people in her life.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Da Capo reflects on God's plan, as he continues to flourish in his lane!

Da Capo is right in line with God's plan for his life.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Pretty opens up about harassment in the industry

Lerato Marabe gives back and speaks out.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab TshisaLIVE
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Skolopad in hospital after overdose TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Shots fired! Robbie Malinga Jnr responds to your shade TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Yoh! It's too sad'- Mzansi mourns the death of The Queen's Roy TshisaLIVE
  5. Leslie Jones defends comedians amidst Trevor Noah backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X