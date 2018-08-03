WATCH | A heartwarming video of Winston Ntshona in Heartlines series

In the wake of Winston Ntshona's death several of his colleagues from the showbiz world have expressed their gratitude for the contribution he made to the arts.

Winston's son Lawula confirmed on Thursday that he died at the age of 76 after he had been ill for eight years.

One of the most touching series that Winston was part of was The Heartlines, which aired on the public broadcaster back in 2006.

In one of the episodes, Winston started off with this quote:

"In God's eyes, all his children are equally worthy of respect and love. But, even though he says, "come together...we move apart," Winston said.