5 snaps of Khanyi and Tebogo together again

04 August 2018 - 11:00 By Jessica Levitt
Khanyi and Tebogo = renewed relationship hope.
Khanyi and Tebogo = renewed relationship hope.
In January Khanyi Mbau shocked fans when she announced that her longtime relationship with Tebogo Lerole was over, but fast-forward seven months and it seems that the couple are in a good space.

They've kept fans guessing for a while now after posting pictures of each other on social media. And although they've yet to firmly say "yes, we're back on," their pictures do speak volumes.

Here's just five snaps the couple posted in the past few weeks cementing our hope that love won.

You + Me... . . #CliffMixwellExperience . . #MaputoLockdown

A post shared by 🇿🇦 (@edwardbillion) on

Critical, but stable . . #CliffMixwellExperience . .#MaputoLockdown

A post shared by 🇿🇦 (@edwardbillion) on

A post shared by 🇿🇦 (@edwardbillion) on

