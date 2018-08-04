TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma gives us a glimpse into juggling motherhood & being an entertainer

04 August 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ntando Duma spends quality time with Sbahle.
Ntando Duma spends quality time with Sbahle.
Image: Via Instagram

Even though being a musician means lots of late nights and traveling, which leaves Ntando Duma exhausted, being a mom is still at the top of her list when she gets home. 

After a hectic weekend of shows, Ntando can't wait to get home to her bundle of joy, Sbahle. 

"I'm extremely exhausted from all the work and traveling I did over the weekend but there's nothing that excites me more than knowing that there's a little bundles of joy that is my Phatty Monroe @sbahlemzizi waiting for me back home." 

Even though Ntando was super excited about spending time with Sbahle, the exhaustion got the better of her. 

"I tried putting her to sleep and this is what happened  fell into it too! Yho.. Ikarele ngopfu! Ke kgathetse! Ke LAPILE tota! Ndidinwe Gqithi Good nightini guys!" 

Shame! 

Then to make up for being away, Ntando organised a fun-filled playdate with her daughter. 

Play date...❤️ @sbahlemzizi

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Zahara recovering after stabbing: I’ve never been so scared

"I tried kicking him and fighting him off and that was when he stabbed my arm," said Zahara.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai hurt over radio not playing her 'pro-gay' song

"They would be excited and be like 'Yah! Great idea'. But they weren't really playing the song."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Uzalo's Nocxy Mabika has her eye on Hollywood (and maybe love) after big win

"At no point did I doubt myself. Even today, I don't doubt that I will get to the level that I want to reach. That Hollywood level."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

I have seen how fame has destroyed people - Baby Cele

Baby has some advice for y'all trying to break into the industry.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Here's why Pearl Modiadie cancelled her wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. Skeem Saam's Pretty opens up about harassment in the industry TshisaLIVE
  3. Call Avbob! The Queen's Brutus is dead TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm grateful to be here'- Xolani Gwala returns to radio after colon cancer ... TshisaLIVE
  5. The Queen's Mjekejeke hits back: People think I am simple & naive TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X