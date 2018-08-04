'Teary' Zahara hopes culprits who stabbed her are caught
An emotional Zahara has called on fans to help police find the suspects who stabbed her outside her local supermarket recently.
The songstress shared a video on Instagram asking fans to join her in prayer.
"I don’t want the police to arrest someone who didn't do anything wrong. I hope it's the right guy please assist me in prayer," she told fans in an Instagram video that has since been deleted.
Zahara was stabbed in the arm by two 'job seekers' after she reached into her purse to assist them with money.
"I’ve never been so frightened in my life. I was so scared. It was horrible. I kept wondering why this would happen. I am the type of person who if they have two slices of bread, why can't I share? I don't know if I can do that (give back so freely) anymore," she told TshisaLIVE.
I always believe that when you have a loaf of bread,one could always be able to share just a little with someone else. If you have 1000 surely even a R5 would be worth something to someone. tuesday night just as i drove by Spar in my area i reached out to give "job seekers" some money instead they reached out grabbed my arm and stabbed me, tried to open my door, with the intent to cause more boldy harm. Its very sad that ones humility and humanitarian beliefs are welcomed in this manner. Bu phelelephi ubuntu.