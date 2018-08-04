WATCH | Cassper has nothing but love for fans

Cassper Nyovest decided to take time out of his hectic schedule to pay homage to his loyal army of fans.

The rapper often faces his fair share of hate and criticism especially on social media, but still has legions of fans who dote on him.

In a video shared on Instagram, Cass said that he just wanted to show fans love.

"You guys are always sending us tweets, liking our Instagram (posts), and I know I can't comment or reply to everyone, so I decided to take this time, to say I love you."

Cassper went on to thank fans for the continued support of his music.