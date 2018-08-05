Bonnie Mbuli wants to engage with Mzansi on 'living with depression'

In Eyebags & Dimples, which was published in 2012 Bonnie opened up about her life and struggles with depression.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Bonnie revealed that she was ready to give her fans the second book they have been wanting for over five years.

"I am working on the next book now. It is basically the truth behind my book Eyebags & Dimples. If you thought that was the truth, then another truth. It stems from me feeling like my first book left a lot of people with questions."

While we wait for her second book, the increasing need to address the effects of depression, particularly in young people, has seen Bonnie look at kick starting the conversation quicker.

Twitter questioned Bonnie on whether she thought she was "qualified" enough to talk about the illness. Bonnie said she was not trying to replace professional opinion, instead planned on sharing her own journey with the hope that it would help someone else.