Inside Zinhle Mabena & her hubby's vacay

05 August 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zinhle Mabena is living her best life.
Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena and her hubby, Robert Ngwenya have been living their best lives in island paradise. 

Zinhle and her hubby have been spending quality time. 

And have been serving all sorts of goals. 

Zinhle shared a picture of herself in a smoking-hot swimsuit and encouraged new moms that it was possible to shed the unwanted kilos. 

"I usually don’t do this. This is for all the mommas out there who are struggling with their weight, my weight loss journey certainly wasn’t an easy one after having a baby, but I’m here to say it’s possible." 

Check out their snaps here: 

The Ngwenya in my feelings challenge 😂

A post shared by @ zinhlemabena on

Isn’t he lovely 😊 ❤️

A post shared by @ zinhlemabena on

We’re taking you home booboo 😂

A post shared by @ zinhlemabena on

