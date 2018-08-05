Jo-Ann Strauss & Jennifer Bala on 'those awkward stares' over breastfeeding in public
New moms Jo-Ann Strauss and Jennifer Bala have strong views on people 'being offended' or 'those awkward stares' about breastfeeding in public.
Both Jo-Ann and Jennifer have welcomed babies into the world in the past month, and have made it clear that breastfeeding is one of the most natural things in life.
Taking to Instagram, Jo-Ann said that she didn't care if feeding her baby in a public place offended anyone.
"Even if it offends you, I'm going to feed my baby whenever and wherever because it's good for my child. If it offends you, look away. It offends me that it offends you, so there, we're even."
The TV personality added that she wished society would stop being so judgmental of women doing something so natural.
Even if it offends you, I'm going to feed my baby whenever and wherever because it's good for my child. If it offends you, look away. It offends me that it offends you, so there, we're even 😋😍 I always cover up when I breastfeed in public. I have no intention or desire to flash you my boob. I wish society would be less judgemental of women who are doing the most natural thing instead of making them feel unwelcome or awkward. #BreastfeedingWeek #normalizebreastfeeding #breastisbest #motherhood #womensmonth #normalisebreastfeeding #modernmommy @unicef #UNICEF #UNICEFambassador #stylishmama #styleinwinter #breastfeedingstyle #forallthemoms #gucci #ootd #styleinwinter #momhood #parenting
Jennifer Bala echoed her views, and reflected on a recent incident where she was feeding Tori at a party when she couldn't help but notice the awkward stares from a group of helpers.
She also made it clear that she had no time for people's opinions.
"If you happen to see me out with Tori, it’s a guarantee that I will be giving her boobies at some point. If you are comfortable enough, come and say hello, otherwise just smile and wave from a distance."
Breastfeeding @toribala at her Slumberlings shoot with @vividimages_photography at 10 days old 👼🏽#worldbreastfeedingweek #foundationoflife ▫️ A few weeks ago I was at a kids party where some of us moms had our helpers accompany us to help look after the kids. I noticed that a group of helpers sitting together were watching me quite intensely, from a distance, as I breastfed Tori. They saw that I could see them yet they continued to stare uninterruptedly. So I asked my helper, who was sitting next to me, why she thinks that is. She laughed and said that they probably aren’t used to seeing anyone breastfeed never-mind someone like me, nor doing it in public. And that many women in the locations don’t for various reasons. Some of these include wanting to preserve their ‘boobies’ (as i call them) and some obviously have to leave their babies when they go to work and don’t express milk. Aside from that, apparently when they leave the hospital after giving birth, they are often given formula to take home. ▫️ If you happen to see me out with Tori, it’s a guarantee that I will be giving her boobies at some point. If you are comfortable enough, come and say hello, otherwise just smile and wave from a distance. 🤱🏽#breastfeeding #womensmonth P.S.: I breastfed @kenziebala for 14 months as well. 👗 @hg_maternity