Jo-Ann Strauss & Jennifer Bala on 'those awkward stares' over breastfeeding in public

New moms Jo-Ann Strauss and Jennifer Bala have strong views on people 'being offended' or 'those awkward stares' about breastfeeding in public.

Both Jo-Ann and Jennifer have welcomed babies into the world in the past month, and have made it clear that breastfeeding is one of the most natural things in life.

Taking to Instagram, Jo-Ann said that she didn't care if feeding her baby in a public place offended anyone.

"Even if it offends you, I'm going to feed my baby whenever and wherever because it's good for my child. If it offends you, look away. It offends me that it offends you, so there, we're even."

The TV personality added that she wished society would stop being so judgmental of women doing something so natural.