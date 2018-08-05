That payday SMS will have you doing the vosho at the ATM- just ask Somizi & Thami

E reng tlala mongwaneng when besties Somgaga and Thami Dish flexed at the shops after receiving that payment SMS.

Somizi was stunting on all of us who get paid on the 15th or 25th of the month when his moolah came through.

He and Thami were on a shopping spree, living their best lives in Hyde Park, Johannesburg this week. When suddenly bashaya ama get down and vosho at the ATM.

He was like: Chommie, hold my bag, neh?