That payday SMS will have you doing the vosho at the ATM- just ask Somizi & Thami

05 August 2018 - 09:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Somizi and Thami Dish lit up the mall with their dance routine.
Image: Via Thami's Instagram

E reng tlala mongwaneng when besties Somgaga and Thami Dish flexed at the shops after receiving that payment SMS.

Somizi was stunting on all of us who get paid on the 15th or 25th of the month when his moolah came through.

He and Thami were on a shopping spree, living their best lives in Hyde Park, Johannesburg this week. When suddenly bashaya ama get down and vosho at the ATM.

He was like: Chommie, hold my bag, neh?

The people were shooketh over the pair’s flexing, especially that time they were hitting the ATM to get their moolah.

Cava that gent, who was so confused while withdrawing cash. 😂

Whuu! Akusemnandi, shem. They are warm and guaped.

