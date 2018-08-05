WATCH | The hours that led up to Amanda du-Pont's engagement

After being engaged for three weeks Amanda du-Pont has decided to spill the tea and share intimate details of the day with fans.

Amanda's baem Shawn Rodriques popped the question during their baecation in the Maldives last month.

And even though, Amanda shared a short clip of the moment and has showed off her bling...who doesn't want all the details?

Amanda shared a detailed vlog of the special day and the hours leading up to the moment Shawn swept her off her feet.

Enjoy!