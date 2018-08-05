WATCH | The hours that led up to Amanda du-Pont's engagement
After being engaged for three weeks Amanda du-Pont has decided to spill the tea and share intimate details of the day with fans.
Amanda's baem Shawn Rodriques popped the question during their baecation in the Maldives last month.
And even though, Amanda shared a short clip of the moment and has showed off her bling...who doesn't want all the details?
Amanda shared a detailed vlog of the special day and the hours leading up to the moment Shawn swept her off her feet.
Enjoy!
Here is part 2 of our most amazing trip to Veligandu Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives. As you can see I didn't suspect or expect this proposal! I thought we were just enjoying our holiday and shooting my Vlog lol. Shawn swept me off my feet in what looks like a movie! He asked and I said yes!! God is so good! Happy to share one of the most magical moments of my life with you xx