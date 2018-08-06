AKA & Da L.E.S take their princesses on a date to the NBA Africa game

Celebs and sports fanatics turned up in their numbers to watch the annual NBA Africa basketball match on Saturday evening.

Judging from the social media talk and posts it was a real treat for basketball lovers.

It looked like a real turn up as some of Mzansi's most famous faces stepped out for the game.

AKA and Da L.E.S decided to turn the evening into a date with daughters, Madi and Kairo.

And, it was super cute!

"Thank you so much for having me. It was my 1st NBA Africa Game and I loved every second of it," AKA said.