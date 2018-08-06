TshisaLIVE

AKA & Da L.E.S take their princesses on a date to the NBA Africa game

06 August 2018 - 12:13 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA and Da L.E.S spend quality time with Madi and Kairo.
AKA and Da L.E.S spend quality time with Madi and Kairo.
Image: Via Twitter

Celebs and sports fanatics turned up in their numbers to watch the annual NBA Africa basketball match on Saturday evening. 

Judging from the social media talk and posts it was a real treat for basketball lovers. 

It looked like a real turn up as some of Mzansi's most famous faces stepped out for the game. 

AKA and Da L.E.S decided to turn the evening into a date with daughters, Madi and Kairo. 

And, it was super cute! 

"Thank you so much for having me. It was my 1st NBA Africa Game and I loved every second of it," AKA said. 

Pearl Thusi and her daughter, Thando also turned the evening into a bonding session.  

Bonnie Mbuli wants to engage with Mzansi on 'living with depression'

Bonnie wants to take time out to help address the scourge of depression.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

#Emoyeni series is a winner & Mandisa Nduna shares what made it special

Mandisa played the lead character of Zen, the girl from the other side.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

'I thank God I could fight cos I beat them up' - OPW's Nomsa reflects on attempted rape

Nomsa said she's yet to recover from almost being raped.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Brickz hits back at kwaito awards outrage: The law took me out of prison & I'll perform

"Performing and making music is what I do so I will be performing tonight," says Brickz.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Khanyi and Tebogo together again TshisaLIVE
  2. One Year Later | Simz Ngema lets go of her wedding ring TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Pearl Modiadie cancelled her wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. Foreign chicken or drinks request: What in the world does Huku mean? TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Pretty opens up about harassment in the industry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X