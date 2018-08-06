AKA’s next big move is to work with 10 artists
From Tsibip to Travis Scott, here’s who the people want
So yáll thought AKA was gonna sit around all day and play video games? Nah, fam the Mega says he's done with that and is now planning to work with 10 artists he's got his eye on.
After dropping his last album, the Beyonce star is on the prowl for a few fresh collabs and revealed that he's got a hit list of artists that he'll be spending the next few weeks chasing down.
Also .... my holiday is over. Tomorrow I’m drawing up a list of 10 artists I want to do a song with and I’m going to spend the next few weeks crossing them off ... God willing. 🔴— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 5, 2018
Of course the Mega didn't spill the tea on the deets, but that didn't stop social media from speculating over who it might be.
Internationally, AKA has been compared to Kanye West and fellow autotune boss Travis Scott. So some fans suggested that a collab with one of them would be a dream come true.
Locally, Nasty C was a young admirer of the Mega, while fans are still holding out on that dream Cassper and AKA collab that will shake the game to the core and end their bitter feud.
Cassper Nyovest please. He is the biggest artist in SA pic.twitter.com/LXdNtC5p7S— RoyalB (@BaFooks) August 5, 2018
A-REECE— AUGUST 10TH . YOU READY? QUEEN IS COMING ! (@hla_le) August 5, 2018
Am not asking for a lot but i hope you consider Areece, Nasty C or Shane Eagle😇— BlAcK SmIth./: DoNt FoLLoW m£ (@BonkosiMabika) August 5, 2018
And try hitting up Zoocci Coke Dope 🎈to produce one of your tracks... You'll not regret it🔥
Kwesta is key I repeat kwesta is key, don't forget to include him.— 🦉ERIC🇿🇦_☣️ILLSTEEZY☢️ (@TheSteezyMack) August 5, 2018
@rikyrickworld better be there on that list 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/z8OacfbaL5— MLISA🕶️ (@Inspector_MLISA) August 5, 2018
Some were thinking a family reunion...
How about AKA ft DJZinhle and Kairo - Family Fuse or Family tree pic.twitter.com/KB8cF40leB— AKA - Jika ft. Yanga Chief ❤️❤️😭😍🔥🔥 (@Lesego_maluleka) August 5, 2018
Meanwhile, rapper Rouge was taking her shot for a place on the team.