Beyoncé's iconic Vogue cover is here - Twitter goes beserk

It's only been a matter of hours since Beyoncé's highly-anticipated Vogue magazine cover was released, but in true Bey style it's already topping the Twitter trends list.

The US superstar was given "unprecedented control" of the cover by editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Queen Bey used this free reign to hire 23-year-old photographer, Tyler Mitchell to shoot the cover for the September issue.

Tyler has become the first African American to shoot a Vogue cover in its 125-year history.

How iconic?

In the article published by Vogue, Bey said it was important for her to open doors for younger artists, which is also one of the reasons she wanted to work with Tyler.

"Until there is a mosaic of perspectives coming from different ethnicities behind the lens, we will continue to have a narrow approach and view of what the world actually looks like."

Bey also spoke about learning to love her body completely and revealed that she gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir through an emergency C-section.

"I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section."

Fans from across the globe have nothing but praise for Queen Bey: