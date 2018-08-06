Demi Lovato breaks her silence on drug overdose

Two weeks after being admitted to hospital for a drug overdose, Demi Lovato has broken her silence about the ordeal.

The American singer released a statement on Instagram during the early hours of Monday morning.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something that I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Demi said she was grateful to God for keeping her alive, as well as, the overwhelming support she's received from fans and those close to her.

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

Despite international reports claiming that Demi was treated for a heroin overdose, she has not revealed what drug she has been using.

In March she celebrated six years of sobriety. She said she had to learn to love herself again.