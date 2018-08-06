Emoyeni series is a winner & Mandisa Nduna shares what made it special

Twitter has nothing but compliments for the cast and crew of the Emoyeni series for giving them gripping content and Mandisa Nduna, the leading lady of the third installment, Intombi YaNgale shared what it meant for her to be part of the series.

In a chat with TshisaLIVE Mandisa said she loved that the series explored the complexity of the spiritual world and that she was grateful to have been part of it.

"I loved being part of a production that told an often untold side of the spiritual realm.

"The series resonated with me because I haven't seen a black South African show deal with spirituality outside of witchcraft, for a example... but this story shows the vastness of spirituality. That it isn't only the good versus evil, as we've come to accept but there's a whole grey area, just like in this life."

Intombi YaNgale (The girl from the other side) is a story about a celestial being who must choose between her spiritual mission and her physical attraction to the man she is sent to save. Mandisa played the lead character of Zen.

Hectic!

Mandisa said she loved how the series explored several aspects of spirituality but managed to steer clear of insulting people's believes. She said no matter what people chose to call their "divine power or higher being" the bottom line was that no one could really deny it's presence.

"As people and as black people, we can't deny how strong a connection we have with the spiritual realm. No matter how you refer to it, it is there."

The story had Ebenhaezer Dibakwane as the leading man and also featured the talented Motlatsi Mafatshe and Nomonde Mbusi.

Watch the trailer below: