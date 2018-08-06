#Emoyeni series is a winner & Mandisa Nduna shares what made it special
Twitter has nothing but compliments for the cast and crew of the Emoyeni series for giving them gripping content and Mandisa Nduna, the leading lady of the third installment, Intombi YaNgale shared what it meant for her to be part of the series.
In a chat with TshisaLIVE Mandisa said she loved that the series explored the complexity of the spiritual world and that she was grateful to have been part of it.
"I loved being part of a production that told an often untold side of the spiritual realm.
"The series resonated with me because I haven't seen a black South African show deal with spirituality outside of witchcraft, for a example... but this story shows the vastness of spirituality. That it isn't only the good versus evil, as we've come to accept but there's a whole grey area, just like in this life."
Intombi YaNgale (The girl from the other side) is a story about a celestial being who must choose between her spiritual mission and her physical attraction to the man she is sent to save. Mandisa played the lead character of Zen.
Hectic!
Mandisa said she loved how the series explored several aspects of spirituality but managed to steer clear of insulting people's believes. She said no matter what people chose to call their "divine power or higher being" the bottom line was that no one could really deny it's presence.
"As people and as black people, we can't deny how strong a connection we have with the spiritual realm. No matter how you refer to it, it is there."
The story had Ebenhaezer Dibakwane as the leading man and also featured the talented Motlatsi Mafatshe and Nomonde Mbusi.
Watch the trailer below:
Twitter was totally bowled over by the series and didn't hide their feels.
They showered the creators and cast of the short story with praises!
What a stella performance @NdunaRoyal . I enjoyed every moment, the ending was sad though.@Thishiwe #Emoyeni is a brilliant creation enkosi. You are in a league of your own thanks to you and your team for this beautiful work. The words aren't enough.— Abongile (@aboh_m) August 6, 2018
#Emoyeni— Mokoni Wa Nchi Dikgolo (@Kghrizz) August 5, 2018
This is the most beautiful thing I've seen recently... and it feels not rushed pic.twitter.com/eZaeMrIMmz
Watching #Emoyeni #Intombiyangale. I don't think she will be going back anytime son. pic.twitter.com/bMoWEJxdQg— @B.Movement (@MokoenaBonga) August 5, 2018
You really deserve an Oscar for this role , You make me feel like I could get someone to get high with ,someone to vibe with....The intestinal you stay conscious although he easily change your mind #Emoyeni @Thishiwe— kidd_toovital (@LwazinhlanhlaM) August 5, 2018
Thank you@NdunaRoyal #Emoyeni ❤ pic.twitter.com/7xFffJrsgC— Nokukhanya Dube (@KhanyaeD) August 5, 2018
Wow that was so powerful! I love this Drama. I can really see myself in as an African #EMOYENI #IntombiYangale— Nolubabalo Ngubane @NMZ (@NolubabaloNgub5) August 5, 2018
She ran out of time.... manje kuya beda. The girl from the other side #Emoyeni pic.twitter.com/CqBWOlwRwN— Tebzaboy (@TebzaboySA) August 5, 2018
WOW 😭😭🙌🙌— Your Girl (@monki_GM) August 5, 2018
Shout out to whoever wrote this!!! Whoever you are, I love you!!
Powerful! Moving!!😢 #Emoyeni
Thanks @Thishiwe #Emoyeni great production🙏👊👏 pic.twitter.com/QFJwa2fhIr— Sisipho (@MagSisipho) August 5, 2018