IN MEMES | Idols SA's 'hell week' gives Mzansi the good, bad & the wuuu shame!
Idols SA's theatre week otherwise known as 'hell week' is finally here and has been serving nothing but fire.
Theatre week means that all Idols SA hopefuls meet at Sun City to compete against each other to secure a spot among the top 32.
While auditioning in front of the Idols judging panel is no doubt nerve-racking, singing for a crowd is worse and this is the stage where only hunger to win will see you through.
Other contestants came all the way through with the skills and gave mind-blowing performances! Like these two duo's bellow.
LISTEN! King B & Ntokozo were paying attention when @Somizi said "sing like you're HUNGRY"! Watch their stunning cover of @NaughtyBoyMusic & @Beyonce's 'Runnin' (Lose It All) here: https://t.co/PKZbn77oRK #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/MEvt8vR9ZJ— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 5, 2018
RT if Nqoba and Xae gave you goosebumps with @SamSmithWorld's 'Lay Me Down'! FULL performance here: https://t.co/6dAJRgQAZo #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/eCu9aIMM6I— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 5, 2018
However, among the great and applause worthy performances, there were also quite a few cringe-worthy moments.
Twitter went all VAR on the really bad ones and the performance featuring Victor and Dineo was the "wuuu shame!" of the night!
Victor, Dineo, Mondli & Bulelwa have been sent packing! Can we really blame the Judges though? FULL clip here: https://t.co/NzfYldAjGH #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/1tRFOaLSzq— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 5, 2018
Twitter was just shook! Like how did Dineo get a golden ticket and Victor... what was that?
Wuuu shem! The memes came flying in:
Uthi uSomizi it's like defending Dineo and saying she's a good girl.— Gugu (@Guugu_P) August 5, 2018
All of a sudden Dineo athi "Futsek" 🤣🤣🤣😂#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/q5OZgcq4lF
Dineo a re Ftsek! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/RqWAcJ0DYL— Moemedi wa di Phiri 🇿🇦 (@lesoganatsoko) August 5, 2018
@somizi saying DINEO DINEO DINEO sounds like JLO saying Yo quiero, yo quiero, Dinero 😂😂 #IdolsSA #TelkomFam pic.twitter.com/UyJ7D6WZIZ— jaymar⚜️ (@jaymar_adriaan) August 5, 2018
#IdolsSA Dineo's group yoh!!!! pic.twitter.com/rvl97Zq87w— Mfundo Majola (@SpexMfanaMan) August 5, 2018
#IdolsSA Dineo Understands guys 😂💦😂💦😂💦 pic.twitter.com/iCdGRxJeaY— ImCalledSphiwe (@Imcalledsphiwe) August 5, 2018
#IdolsSA— IG:@rs.minnie🔱follow (@Minnie_Selie) August 5, 2018
Me Dineo kapa ke mang....
😂😂😂😉😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EJQGkag5sP
Victor & Dineo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I died a slow death #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/b5X9m2TqKX— Koketjo Phatlane 🇿🇦 🌈 (@Koketjo_phat) August 5, 2018