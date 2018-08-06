TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Idols SA's 'hell week' gives Mzansi the good, bad & the wuuu shame!

06 August 2018 - 09:29 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Idols SA judges are faced with a lot of tough decisions as theatre week begins.
The Idols SA judges are faced with a lot of tough decisions as theatre week begins.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Idols SA's theatre week otherwise known as 'hell week' is finally here and has been serving nothing but fire. 

Theatre week means that all Idols SA hopefuls meet at Sun City to compete against each other to secure a spot among the top 32. 

While auditioning in front of the Idols judging panel is no doubt nerve-racking, singing for a crowd is worse and this is the stage where only hunger to win will see you through.

Other contestants came all the way through with the skills and gave mind-blowing performances! Like these two duo's bellow.

However, among the great and applause worthy performances, there were also quite a few cringe-worthy moments. 

Twitter went all VAR on the really bad ones and the performance featuring Victor and Dineo was the "wuuu shame!" of the night!

Twitter was just shook! Like how did Dineo get a golden ticket and Victor... what was that?

Wuuu shem! The memes came flying in: 

