IN MEMES | Idols SA's 'hell week' gives Mzansi the good, bad & the wuuu shame!

Idols SA's theatre week otherwise known as 'hell week' is finally here and has been serving nothing but fire.

Theatre week means that all Idols SA hopefuls meet at Sun City to compete against each other to secure a spot among the top 32.

While auditioning in front of the Idols judging panel is no doubt nerve-racking, singing for a crowd is worse and this is the stage where only hunger to win will see you through.

Other contestants came all the way through with the skills and gave mind-blowing performances! Like these two duo's bellow.